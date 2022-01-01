Little Tokyo restaurants you'll love
Rike
228 East 1st Street, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Neo Set
|$17.00
Nori Seaweed,
Yaki or Spicy Yaki (Grilled Soy Sauce),
Teriyaki Chicken, 2 Side items of Your Choice, 1 Soup of your choice
|Vegan Rice Burger
|$9.50
Vegan Meat, Spicy Yaki (Grilled Soy Sauce), Lettuce, Onion, Jalapeno Pepper, Carrot, Purple Cabbage. *Onion, Jalapeno Pepper and Carrot are pre mixed, it can not be individually changed.
|Spicy Yaki (Grilled Soy Sauce)
|$3.50
[ Vegan ] Our most popular item, Grilled soy sauce Onigiri with Japanese Chili powder (Shichimi).
Rice, Yaki Sauce, White Sesame Seeds, Vegan Butter, Shichimi
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CURRY
Champion's Curry - Los Angeles
136 S Central Ave, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Coke
|$2.50
Can of Coke
|Pork Katsu Curry Rice
|$13.50
Panko breaded pork loin, tomato rakkyo salsa, sour cream sauce, chives.
*Our curry is beef based, also includes dairy/fish.
*nut-free.
*no msg
|Grilled Vegetable Curry Rice
|$11.00
6 different kinds of grilled vegetables, tomato rakkyo salsa, chives. *Our curry is beef based, which also includes dairy/fish
*nut-free
*no msg
Prime Pizza
141 S Central Avenue, LA
|Popular items
|Cheese
|$22.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil
|Pepperoni
|$26.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni
|Garlic Knots
|$4.00
Brooklyn style garlic goodness served with marinara sauce (6pc)
CURRY • TAPAS • RAMEN • NOODLES
Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen
132 S Central Ave, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Tonsho Gyoza
|$5.75
Pan fried regular sized pork dumpling w/ minced leeks and garlic flavor
|Takana Fried Rice Small
|$4.75
Stir-fried rice with leaf mustard, sweet and savory soy sauce flavored pork, onion and egg.
|Takana Fried Rice Large
|$9.25
Stir-fried rice with leaf mustard, sweet and savory soy sauce flavored pork, onion and egg.
RAMEN • NOODLES
Tsurumaru Udon Honpo
333 S. Alameda St, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Veggie Tempura Set (6pc choice)
|$5.80
Vegan. Assorted six fresh veggie tempura.
|Kitsune Udon
|$8.50
Homemade noodle with soup & deep-fried tofu topping.
|Kitsune
|$2.60
2 piece deep-fried seasoned tofu topping. Vegan.