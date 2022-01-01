Little Tokyo sushi restaurants you'll love

Must-try sushi restaurants in Little Tokyo

Rike image

 

Rike

228 East 1st Street, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Neo Set$17.00
Nori Seaweed,
Yaki or Spicy Yaki (Grilled Soy Sauce),
Teriyaki Chicken, 2 Side items of Your Choice, 1 Soup of your choice
Vegan Rice Burger$9.50
Vegan Meat, Spicy Yaki (Grilled Soy Sauce), Lettuce, Onion, Jalapeno Pepper, Carrot, Purple Cabbage. *Onion, Jalapeno Pepper and Carrot are pre mixed, it can not be individually changed.
Spicy Yaki (Grilled Soy Sauce)$3.50
[ Vegan ] Our most popular item, Grilled soy sauce Onigiri with Japanese Chili powder (Shichimi).
Rice, Yaki Sauce, White Sesame Seeds, Vegan Butter, Shichimi
More about Rike
Champion's Curry - Los Angeles image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CURRY

Champion's Curry - Los Angeles

136 S Central Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (278 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Coke$2.50
Can of Coke
Pork Katsu Curry Rice$13.50
Panko breaded pork loin, tomato rakkyo salsa, sour cream sauce, chives.
*Our curry is beef based, also includes dairy/fish.
*nut-free.
*no msg

Grilled Vegetable Curry Rice$11.00
6 different kinds of grilled vegetables, tomato rakkyo salsa, chives. *Our curry is beef based, which also includes dairy/fish
*nut-free
*no msg
More about Champion's Curry - Los Angeles
Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen image

CURRY • TAPAS • RAMEN • NOODLES

Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen

132 S Central Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (3549 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tonsho Gyoza$5.75
Pan fried regular sized pork dumpling w/ minced leeks and garlic flavor
Takana Fried Rice Small$4.75
Stir-fried rice with leaf mustard, sweet and savory soy sauce flavored pork, onion and egg.
Takana Fried Rice Large$9.25
Stir-fried rice with leaf mustard, sweet and savory soy sauce flavored pork, onion and egg.
More about Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen
Tsurumaru Udon Honpo image

RAMEN • NOODLES

Tsurumaru Udon Honpo

333 S. Alameda St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (2053 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Veggie Tempura Set (6pc choice)$5.80
Vegan. Assorted six fresh veggie tempura.
Kitsune Udon$8.50
Homemade noodle with soup & deep-fried tofu topping.
Kitsune$2.60
2 piece deep-fried seasoned tofu topping. Vegan.
More about Tsurumaru Udon Honpo

