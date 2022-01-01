Curry in Little Tokyo
Little Tokyo restaurants that serve curry
Rike
228 East 1st Street, Los Angeles
|Curry Shrimp Tempura
|$4.00
Breaded crispy fried shrimp with flavorful rice on top makes a delicious dish.
Curry flavored sauce is popular from children to adults.
Rice, Shrimp, White Sesame Seeds, Curry Sauce
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CURRY
Champion's Curry - Los Angeles
136 S Central Ave, Los Angeles
|Vegan Curry Rice
|$11.00
6 different kinds of grilled vegetables, tomato rakkyo salsa, chives.
|Chicken Katsu Curry Rice
|$13.50
Panko breaded chicken thighs, tomato rakkyo salsa, sour cream sauce, chives.
*Our curry is beef based, also includes dairy/fish.
*nut-free.
*no msg
|Beef Minced Katsu Curry Rice
|$14.50
Panko breaded minced American wagyu beef, tomato rakkyo salsa, sour cream sauce, chives.
*Our curry is beef base, which also includes dairy/fish.
*nut-free
*no msg