Shrimp tempura in
Little Tokyo
/
Los Angeles
/
Little Tokyo
/
Shrimp Tempura
Little Tokyo restaurants that serve shrimp tempura
Rike
228 East 1st Street, Los Angeles
No reviews yet
Curry Shrimp Tempura
$4.00
Breaded crispy fried shrimp with flavorful rice on top makes a delicious dish.
Curry flavored sauce is popular from children to adults.
Rice, Shrimp, White Sesame Seeds, Curry Sauce
More about Rike
Browse other tasty dishes in Little Tokyo
Curry
More near Little Tokyo to explore
Downtown
Avg 4.4
(47 restaurants)
Brentwood
Avg 4.7
(12 restaurants)
Mid-Wilshire
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Highland Park
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Hollywood Hills West
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
Eagle Rock
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
University Park
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Century City
Avg 4.1
(5 restaurants)
Hancock Park
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Oxnard
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.3
(32 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(29 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.4
(444 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Visalia
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(386 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(72 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(152 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(107 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(188 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.5
(117 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston