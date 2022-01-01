Los Feliz restaurants you'll love
Los Feliz's top cuisines
Must-try Los Feliz restaurants
More about Nossa
Nossa
1966 Hillhurst Ave, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Roasted Half Chicken
|$18.00
****THE PICTURE HERE IS SERVED WITH "THE WORKS"!!!!! SERVED A LA CARTE with choice to add salad OR The Works - see below: 48-Hour Brined Jidor Chicken, Herb Marinated, Annatto Oil served à la carte with CHOICE to add a Market Salad OR The Works (nossa rice, black beans, plantains, farofa, salsa campanha and chimichurri) ***ALLERGY NOTE: plantains are fried alongside gluten - not suitable for those with celiac!)
|Pão de Queijo - (6 pcs)
|$8.00
brazilian cheese bread (gluten free!)
If you've never had these before they're like soft cheese pillows and they'll make you happy! ***cannot be prepared without cheese
|Lasagna
|$19.00
chicken ragu, marinara and parmigiano. and yes, this is glorious! (cannot be prepared gluten free)
More about Juice Crafters
SMOOTHIES
Juice Crafters
2718 Griffith Park Blvd, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Venice Cove
|$8.50
Cold-pressed apple juice, strawberries, pineapple & dried cranberries.
|Green Island
|$9.99
Cold-pressed apple juice, banana, spinach, chia seeds, mint & moringa.
|Sunny Malibu
|$9.99
Almond milk, banana, dates, almonds, coconut meat, cinnamon, ashwagandha & blue majik spirulina.
More about All Time
All Time
2040 Hillhurst Ave, Los Feliz
|Popular items
|Blackberry-Raspberry Scone
|$5.25
Our super famous top secret scone recipe and peak fruit from the farmers market.
|Crispy Rice
|$16.00
With vegetables from the farmer’s market and two fried eggs
|Brown Butter Oatmeal Cookie
|$3.75
Chewy oatmeal made with brown butter and a very special kind of chocolate chip, the rare and elusive Valhrona Dulcey Blonde, which is almost like a hybrid between milk chocolate and white chocolate and caramel but who cares because this cookie is perfect.
More about Obet & Del's Coffee
Obet & Del's Coffee
5233 Hollywood Boulevard, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Filipino Iced Coffee
|$6.50
Powerfully caffeinated, sweet, and creamy ube oatmilk latte served with a single origin dark roast.
Vegan Friendly.
|Filipino Iced Coffee
|$6.50
Powerfully caffeinated, sweet, and creamy ube oatmilk latte served with a single origin dark roast.
|Cold Brew
|$4.50
More about Chi Dynasty
GRILL • NOODLES
Chi Dynasty
1813 Hillhurst Ave, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Kung Pao Chicken🌶
|$17.00
Cubed Chicken, Dried Red Chili Peppers, Scallions, Peanuts Sauteed in a Kung Pao Sauce.
|Orange Chicken🌶
|$17.00
Cubed Chicken Battered & Wok Tossed in an Orange Sauce w/ Dried Orange Peels & Dried Red Chili Peppers.
|Sesame Chicken🌶
|$17.00
Thinly Sliced Crispy Chicken Wok Tossed in Sweet & Pungent Aromatic Sauce. Topped w/ Roasted Sesame Seeds.
More about Umami Burger
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Umami Burger
4655 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Sam's Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$8.50
Cornflake Crusted Chicken Breast seasoned seasoned in our signature Sam's New Orleans style spice in between a toasted brioche bun with pickles, umami slaw, classic sauce
|Truffle Fries
|$4.50
Truffle fondue, scallions served with your choice of one sauce
|Truffle Burger
|$10.50
4oz smash patty, truffle aioli, truffle fondue, truffle glaze
More about ALCOVE
ALCOVE
1929 Hillhurst Avenue, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Chopped Salad
|$15.00
Romaine, iceberg, pickled shallot, Persian cucumber, baby heirloom tomato, marinated chickpea, feta, crouton, preserved Meyer lemon vinaigrette.
|Big Bar Burger
|$18.00
Cream Co beef, American cheese, iceberg, tomato, house pickles, griddled red onion, special sauce, toasted sesame potato brioche bun.
|Alcove Club
|$18.00
Sliced turkey, Applewood smoked bacon, avocado, romaine, tomato, red onion, mayo, toasted sourdough.
More about The Dresden Restaurant & Lounge
FRENCH FRIES
The Dresden Restaurant & Lounge
1760 N. Vermont, Los Angeles