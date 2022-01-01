Los Feliz restaurants you'll love

Go
Los Feliz restaurants
Toast

Los Feliz's top cuisines

American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Cake
Bakeries
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Takeout box
Chinese
Vegan
Juice & Smoothies
Latin American
Scroll right

Must-try Los Feliz restaurants

Nossa image

 

Nossa

1966 Hillhurst Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Roasted Half Chicken$18.00
****THE PICTURE HERE IS SERVED WITH "THE WORKS"!!!!! SERVED A LA CARTE with choice to add salad OR The Works - see below: 48-Hour Brined Jidor Chicken, Herb Marinated, Annatto Oil served à la carte with CHOICE to add a Market Salad OR The Works (nossa rice, black beans, plantains, farofa, salsa campanha and chimichurri) ***ALLERGY NOTE: plantains are fried alongside gluten - not suitable for those with celiac!)
Pão de Queijo - (6 pcs)$8.00
brazilian cheese bread (gluten free!)
If you've never had these before they're like soft cheese pillows and they'll make you happy! ***cannot be prepared without cheese
Lasagna$19.00
chicken ragu, marinara and parmigiano. and yes, this is glorious! (cannot be prepared gluten free)
More about Nossa
Juice Crafters image

SMOOTHIES

Juice Crafters

2718 Griffith Park Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4 (187 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Venice Cove$8.50
Cold-pressed apple juice, strawberries, pineapple & dried cranberries.
Green Island$9.99
Cold-pressed apple juice, banana, spinach, chia seeds, mint & moringa.
Sunny Malibu$9.99
Almond milk, banana, dates, almonds, coconut meat, cinnamon, ashwagandha & blue majik spirulina.
More about Juice Crafters
All Time image

 

All Time

2040 Hillhurst Ave, Los Feliz

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Blackberry-Raspberry Scone$5.25
Our super famous top secret scone recipe and peak fruit from the farmers market.
Crispy Rice$16.00
With vegetables from the farmer’s market and two fried eggs
Brown Butter Oatmeal Cookie$3.75
Chewy oatmeal made with brown butter and a very special kind of chocolate chip, the rare and elusive Valhrona Dulcey Blonde, which is almost like a hybrid between milk chocolate and white chocolate and caramel but who cares because this cookie is perfect.
More about All Time
Obet & Del's Coffee image

 

Obet & Del's Coffee

5233 Hollywood Boulevard, Los Angeles

Avg 5 (88 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Filipino Iced Coffee$6.50
Powerfully caffeinated, sweet, and creamy ube oatmilk latte served with a single origin dark roast.
Vegan Friendly.
Filipino Iced Coffee$6.50
Powerfully caffeinated, sweet, and creamy ube oatmilk latte served with a single origin dark roast.
Cold Brew$4.50
More about Obet & Del's Coffee
Chi Dynasty image

GRILL • NOODLES

Chi Dynasty

1813 Hillhurst Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4 (1050 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Kung Pao Chicken🌶$17.00
Cubed Chicken, Dried Red Chili Peppers, Scallions, Peanuts Sauteed in a Kung Pao Sauce.
Orange Chicken🌶$17.00
Cubed Chicken Battered & Wok Tossed in an Orange Sauce w/ Dried Orange Peels & Dried Red Chili Peppers.
Sesame Chicken🌶$17.00
Thinly Sliced Crispy Chicken Wok Tossed in Sweet & Pungent Aromatic Sauce. Topped w/ Roasted Sesame Seeds.
More about Chi Dynasty
Umami Burger image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Umami Burger

4655 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.6 (1892 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sam's Crispy Chicken Sandwich$8.50
Cornflake Crusted Chicken Breast seasoned seasoned in our signature Sam's New Orleans style spice in between a toasted brioche bun with pickles, umami slaw, classic sauce
Truffle Fries$4.50
Truffle fondue, scallions served with your choice of one sauce
Truffle Burger$10.50
4oz smash patty, truffle aioli, truffle fondue, truffle glaze
More about Umami Burger
ALCOVE image

 

ALCOVE

1929 Hillhurst Avenue, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chopped Salad$15.00
Romaine, iceberg, pickled shallot, Persian cucumber, baby heirloom tomato, marinated chickpea, feta, crouton, preserved Meyer lemon vinaigrette.
Big Bar Burger$18.00
Cream Co beef, American cheese, iceberg, tomato, house pickles, griddled red onion, special sauce, toasted sesame potato brioche bun.
Alcove Club$18.00
Sliced turkey, Applewood smoked bacon, avocado, romaine, tomato, red onion, mayo, toasted sourdough.
More about ALCOVE
The Dresden Restaurant & Lounge image

FRENCH FRIES

The Dresden Restaurant & Lounge

1760 N. Vermont, Los Angeles

Avg 4.6 (1467 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about The Dresden Restaurant & Lounge
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

1954 Hillhurst Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (1867 reviews)
Takeout
More about Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Los Feliz

Salmon

Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Map

More near Los Feliz to explore

Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Fairfax

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Sawtelle

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

West Los Angeles

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Eagle Rock

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Hollywood Hills West

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Westwood

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Hollywood Hills

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Westlake

Avg 4.3 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston