Los Feliz bars & lounges you'll love

Go
Los Feliz restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Los Feliz

Nossa image

 

Nossa

1966 Hillhurst Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Roasted Half Chicken$18.00
****THE PICTURE HERE IS SERVED WITH "THE WORKS"!!!!! SERVED A LA CARTE with choice to add salad OR The Works - see below: 48-Hour Brined Jidor Chicken, Herb Marinated, Annatto Oil served à la carte with CHOICE to add a Market Salad OR The Works (nossa rice, black beans, plantains, farofa, salsa campanha and chimichurri) ***ALLERGY NOTE: plantains are fried alongside gluten - not suitable for those with celiac!)
Pão de Queijo - (6 pcs)$8.00
brazilian cheese bread (gluten free!)
If you've never had these before they're like soft cheese pillows and they'll make you happy! ***cannot be prepared without cheese
Lasagna$19.00
chicken ragu, marinara and parmigiano. and yes, this is glorious! (cannot be prepared gluten free)
More about Nossa
Chi Dynasty image

GRILL • NOODLES

Chi Dynasty

1813 Hillhurst Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4 (1050 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Kung Pao Chicken🌶$17.00
Cubed Chicken, Dried Red Chili Peppers, Scallions, Peanuts Sauteed in a Kung Pao Sauce.
Orange Chicken🌶$17.00
Cubed Chicken Battered & Wok Tossed in an Orange Sauce w/ Dried Orange Peels & Dried Red Chili Peppers.
Sesame Chicken🌶$17.00
Thinly Sliced Crispy Chicken Wok Tossed in Sweet & Pungent Aromatic Sauce. Topped w/ Roasted Sesame Seeds.
More about Chi Dynasty
The Dresden Restaurant & Lounge image

FRENCH FRIES

The Dresden Restaurant & Lounge

1760 N. Vermont, Los Angeles

Avg 4.6 (1467 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about The Dresden Restaurant & Lounge

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Los Feliz

Salmon

Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Map

More near Los Feliz to explore

Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Fairfax

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Sawtelle

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

West Los Angeles

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Eagle Rock

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Hollywood Hills West

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Westwood

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Hollywood Hills

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Westlake

Avg 4.3 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston