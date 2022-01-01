Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chai lattes in Los Feliz

Los Feliz restaurants
Los Feliz restaurants that serve chai lattes

Obet & Del's Coffee image

 

Obet & Del's Coffee

5233 Hollywood Boulevard, Los Angeles

Avg 5 (88 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Masala Chai Latte$5.00
More about Obet & Del's Coffee
Item pic

 

ALCOVE

1929 Hillhurst Avenue, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
24oz Iced Chai Latte$5.00
16oz Iced Chai Latte$4.50
16oz Chai Latte$4.50
More about ALCOVE

