Chocolate cake in Los Feliz

ALCOVE
1929 Hillhurst Avenue, Los Angeles
|White Chocolate Fudge Cake
Three layers dark chocolate cake, filled with milk chocolate frosting, layered with a rich white chocolate frosting and drizzled with dark chocolate.
|Chocolate Fudge Bundt Cake w/ Buttercream Frosting
Chocolate cake filled with chocolate chips, frosted with a light cream cheese icing. Sprinkled and dripping with Belgium dark chocolate. Made entirely with See's Chocolate, this is one of our most popular cakes!
-Alcove's most popular cake!
|German Chocolate Cake
Three layers of chocolate cake filled with layers of pecans and coconut, then encased in chocolate ganache.