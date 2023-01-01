Chocolate cake in Los Feliz

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

All Time image

 

All Time

2040 Hillhurst Ave, Los Feliz

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Cake Donut$5.00
More about All Time
Item pic

 

ALCOVE

1929 Hillhurst Avenue, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
White Chocolate Fudge Cake
Three layers dark chocolate cake, filled with milk chocolate frosting, layered with a rich white chocolate frosting and drizzled with dark chocolate.
Chocolate Fudge Bundt Cake w/ Buttercream Frosting
Chocolate cake filled with chocolate chips, frosted with a light cream cheese icing. Sprinkled and dripping with Belgium dark chocolate. Made entirely with See's Chocolate, this is one of our most popular cakes!
-Alcove's most popular cake!
German Chocolate Cake
Three layers of chocolate cake filled with layers of pecans and coconut, then encased in chocolate ganache.
More about ALCOVE

