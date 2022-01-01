Cookies in Los Feliz

Chocolate Chip Cookie image

 

All Time

2040 Hillhurst Ave, Los Feliz

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.75
The best or nothing™️
Homemade everyday for the ideal crispy-gooey balance, finished with Maldon sea salt.
Brown Butter Oatmeal Cookie$3.75
Chewy oatmeal made with brown butter and a very special kind of chocolate chip, the rare and elusive Valhrona Dulcey Blonde, which is almost like a hybrid between milk chocolate and white chocolate and caramel but who cares because this cookie is perfect.
Item pic

 

ALCOVE

1929 Hillhurst Avenue, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Chip Cookie$4.75
A crispy-edged cookie with a chewy center, filled with three different kinds of Belgian and domestic dark and semi-sweet chocolates. Deeeeeelicious.
