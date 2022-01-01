Cookies in Los Feliz
Los Feliz restaurants that serve cookies
All Time
2040 Hillhurst Ave, Los Feliz
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.75
Homemade everyday for the ideal crispy-gooey balance, finished with Maldon sea salt.
|Brown Butter Oatmeal Cookie
|$3.75
Chewy oatmeal made with brown butter and a very special kind of chocolate chip, the rare and elusive Valhrona Dulcey Blonde, which is almost like a hybrid between milk chocolate and white chocolate and caramel but who cares because this cookie is perfect.