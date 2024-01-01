Pancakes in Los Feliz
Los Feliz restaurants that serve pancakes
More about Chi Dynasty - Los Feliz
GRILL • NOODLES
Chi Dynasty - Los Feliz
1813 Hillhurst Ave, Los Angeles
|Mu-shu Pancake
|$0.25
|Scallion Pancake (8)
|$9.00
More about ALCOVE
ALCOVE
1929 Hillhurst Avenue, Los Angeles
|Pumpkin Pancakes
|$16.00
Pumpkin pie filling, mascarpone whipped cream, toasted pepitas, and cinnamon maple syrup on the side
|Lemon Ricotta Pancakes
|$15.00
Pecan butter, powdered sugar, maple syrup.
|Side of Two Lemon Ricotta Pancakes
|$8.00
Pecan butter, powdered sugar, maple syrup.