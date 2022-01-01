Salmon in Los Feliz
Los Feliz restaurants that serve salmon
All Time
2040 Hillhurst Ave, Los Feliz
|Salmon Bowl
|$24.00
Grilled salmon (vv sustainable) Mori's sushi rice, slaw, avocado, pickles, furikake, serrano, tamari. Contains sesame; GF
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Umami Burger
4655 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles
|King Salmon & Yuzu Krispy Rice
|$7.00
Salmon Yuzu, Grilled Sushi Rice, topped with Serrano (2 pieces)
|King Salmon Taco
|$8.00
King Salmon, Miso Vinegar, Cucumber Sunomono, Sushi Rice and Sesame Seeds in a Gyoza Shell. Order comes with two tacos.