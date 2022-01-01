Salmon in Los Feliz

Salmon Bowl image

 

All Time

2040 Hillhurst Ave, Los Feliz

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Bowl$24.00
Grilled salmon (vv sustainable) Mori's sushi rice, slaw, avocado, pickles, furikake, serrano, tamari. Contains sesame; GF
King Salmon & Yuzu Krispy Rice image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Umami Burger

4655 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.6 (1892 reviews)
Takeout
King Salmon & Yuzu Krispy Rice$7.00
Salmon Yuzu, Grilled Sushi Rice, topped with Serrano (2 pieces)
King Salmon Taco$8.00
King Salmon, Miso Vinegar, Cucumber Sunomono, Sushi Rice and Sesame Seeds in a Gyoza Shell. Order comes with two tacos.
Pan Roasted Salmon Salad image

 

ALCOVE

1929 Hillhurst Avenue, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pan Roasted Salmon Salad$18.00
Atlantic salmon, mixed local greens, capers, cucumbers, red onion, tomato, balsamic vinaigrette on the side.
Served with pretzel roll.
