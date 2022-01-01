Mar Vista restaurants you'll love

Go
Mar Vista restaurants
Toast

Mar Vista's top cuisines

Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Salad
Salad
Vietnamese
Takeout box
Chinese
Scroll right

Must-try Mar Vista restaurants

Little Fatty image

 

Little Fatty

3809 Grand View Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (2130 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
XO Fatty Noodles$15.00
rolled chow fun, XO sauce, bean sprouts, garlic chives - Gluten Free - contains shellfish, cannot remove
Asian Greens$14.00
market greens, garlic, ginger, crispy shallot and garlic, mushroom salt - Vegan, Gluten Free
Walnut Shrimp$21.00
citrus mayo, candied walnuts, radish -
Gluten Free
More about Little Fatty
Rasselbock Los Angeles image

 

Rasselbock Los Angeles

3817 Grand View Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.6 (412 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Jager Schnitzel$17.50
pork chicken or (veal add $2) in wild mushroom sauce
Bavarian Pretzel$6.00
Freshly baked Bavarian Pretzel with homemade sweet mustard.
Rasselbock Burger$12.50
grass-fed beef, mixed greens, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, secret sauce
More about Rasselbock Los Angeles
Rutts Hawaiian Cafe image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Rutts Hawaiian Cafe

11707 Washington Place., Los Angeles

Avg 4.2 (5030 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Lunch Bowl
Hawaiian Royale
Regular Combo Plate$15.45
More about Rutts Hawaiian Cafe
My Lai image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • NOODLES

My Lai

12222 Venice Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.7 (1137 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tofu Bites$6.00
Crispy and pillowy bite sized tofu cubes with your choice of dipping sauces
Pork/Eggroll Vermicelli Salad$15.00
Lite & Fresh! Savory pork and crispy pork eggrolls served over vermicelli noodles on top of a bed of house salad mix with bean sprouts, cucumbers, pickled carrots and daikon, and cilantro.Topped with crispy onions and crushed peanuts. Served with
My Lai Vinagerette
Mamma Mai's Chicken & Rice$13.00
Mama’s favorite dish! Grilled chicken with savory garlic rice, fresh tomato, cucumber, pickled cabbage, pickled carrots & daikon, and cilantro.Topped with crispy onions and served with My Lai vinaigrette
More about My Lai
Atmosphere Mar Vista image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Atmosphere Mar Vista

12034 Venice Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (618 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BLTA$14.00
PAELLA$30.00
Ahi Salad$16.00
More about Atmosphere Mar Vista

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Mar Vista

Pancakes

French Toast

Map

More near Mar Vista to explore

Silver Lake

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Sawtelle

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Mid-Wilshire

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Highland Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Los Feliz

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

East Hollywood

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Eagle Rock

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

West Adams

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston