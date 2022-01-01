Mar Vista restaurants you'll love
Little Fatty
3809 Grand View Blvd, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|XO Fatty Noodles
|$15.00
rolled chow fun, XO sauce, bean sprouts, garlic chives - Gluten Free - contains shellfish, cannot remove
|Asian Greens
|$14.00
market greens, garlic, ginger, crispy shallot and garlic, mushroom salt - Vegan, Gluten Free
|Walnut Shrimp
|$21.00
citrus mayo, candied walnuts, radish -
Gluten Free
Rasselbock Los Angeles
3817 Grand View Blvd, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Jager Schnitzel
|$17.50
pork chicken or (veal add $2) in wild mushroom sauce
|Bavarian Pretzel
|$6.00
Freshly baked Bavarian Pretzel with homemade sweet mustard.
|Rasselbock Burger
|$12.50
grass-fed beef, mixed greens, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, secret sauce
SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Rutts Hawaiian Cafe
11707 Washington Place., Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Lunch Bowl
|Hawaiian Royale
|Regular Combo Plate
|$15.45
SALADS • SANDWICHES • NOODLES
My Lai
12222 Venice Blvd, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Tofu Bites
|$6.00
Crispy and pillowy bite sized tofu cubes with your choice of dipping sauces
|Pork/Eggroll Vermicelli Salad
|$15.00
Lite & Fresh! Savory pork and crispy pork eggrolls served over vermicelli noodles on top of a bed of house salad mix with bean sprouts, cucumbers, pickled carrots and daikon, and cilantro.Topped with crispy onions and crushed peanuts. Served with
My Lai Vinagerette
|Mamma Mai's Chicken & Rice
|$13.00
Mama’s favorite dish! Grilled chicken with savory garlic rice, fresh tomato, cucumber, pickled cabbage, pickled carrots & daikon, and cilantro.Topped with crispy onions and served with My Lai vinaigrette