Mid-Wilshire restaurants you'll love

Go
Mid-Wilshire restaurants
Toast

Mid-Wilshire's top cuisines

American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Cake
Bakeries
Juice & Smoothies
Latin American
Scroll right

Must-try Mid-Wilshire restaurants

Chicas Tacos - Miracle Mile image

 

Chicas Tacos - Miracle Mile

800 South La Brea Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Taco$4.19
Corn tortilla, yogurt marinated chicken, cherry tomato pico de gallo, morita salsa crema, queso fresco, cilantro
Fries$6.49
Thick cut fries seasoned with kosher salt. Choose your dipping sauce.
Dirty Fries$9.89
Loaded thick cut fries with 3 cheese blend, avocado crema, green onion, pickled onion, morita salsa, queso fresco and cilantro
More about Chicas Tacos - Miracle Mile
Tacos Negros by My Two Cents image

 

Tacos Negros by My Two Cents

5583 West Pico Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Crispy Catfish$8.00
Fried Domestic Catfish, Red Slaw, Remoulade, Hot Sauce Salsa.
Callaloo & Plantain (Vegan)$7.00
Smashed Fried Plantain, Callaloo, Jamaican Slaw and Calypso Salsa
Crab Cake$8.00
Crispy Blue Lump Crab Cake, Red Slaw, Remoulade, Sweet Hot Sauce, Salsa, Picked Okra
More about Tacos Negros by My Two Cents
Earthbar image

 

Earthbar

5750 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chocolate Supreme$9.95
25g protein. Banana, almond butter, maca, mesquite, chocolate hemp milk, Earthfusion protein.
Mint Chip$10.95
20g protein. Cacao nibs, mint extract, coconut meat, spinach, banana, coconut flakes, almond butter, dates, almond milk, coconut water, plant-based protein.
Almond Butter Acai Bowl$12.95
Acai, almond butter, blueberry, banana, almond milk.
More about Earthbar
Met Him At A Bar image

PASTA

Met Him At A Bar

801 South La Brea Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.7 (1577 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
BROCCOLINI$9.00
BOLOGNESE$23.00
POMODORO$15.00
More about Met Him At A Bar
Met Her At A Bar image

SANDWICHES

Met Her At A Bar

759 South La Brea Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.6 (2483 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Breakfast Sandwich$11.50
Crispy French Toast$16.50
Chicken + Waffle$21.00
More about Met Her At A Bar
Wi Jammin Caribbean Restaurant image

 

Wi Jammin Caribbean Restaurant

5103 West Pico, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Side of Jerk Chicken$12.00
Pine Ginger$5.00
Fried Red Snapper Side$15.00
More about Wi Jammin Caribbean Restaurant
Tom Bergin's Public House image

 

Tom Bergin's Public House

840 S Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (10 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CLASSIC BURGER$17.00
Rib-eye Patty, American Cheese, Iceberg Lettuce, Vine Ripe Tomato, Pickles, Caramelized Onions, House 1000 Island Dressing
OLD HORSESHOE BURGER$17.00
Irish Cheddar, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Caramelized Onions, Rosemary Aioli
MAC & CHEESE$10.00
More about Tom Bergin's Public House
Commerson image

 

Commerson

788 S La Brea, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Commerson
Restaurant banner

 

Caruso Commissary

5373 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Croissant - Almond
Danish
Baguette - 200 Grams - Sandwich Size
More about Caruso Commissary

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Mid-Wilshire

Burritos

Map

More near Mid-Wilshire to explore

Fairfax

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Beverly Grove

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Silver Lake

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Sawtelle

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Pico-Robertson

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Hollywood Hills West

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

University Park

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Echo Park

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Larchmont

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston