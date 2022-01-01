Mid-Wilshire restaurants you'll love
More about Chicas Tacos - Miracle Mile
Chicas Tacos - Miracle Mile
800 South La Brea Ave, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Chicken Taco
|$4.19
Corn tortilla, yogurt marinated chicken, cherry tomato pico de gallo, morita salsa crema, queso fresco, cilantro
|Fries
|$6.49
Thick cut fries seasoned with kosher salt. Choose your dipping sauce.
|Dirty Fries
|$9.89
Loaded thick cut fries with 3 cheese blend, avocado crema, green onion, pickled onion, morita salsa, queso fresco and cilantro
More about Tacos Negros by My Two Cents
Tacos Negros by My Two Cents
5583 West Pico Blvd, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Crispy Catfish
|$8.00
Fried Domestic Catfish, Red Slaw, Remoulade, Hot Sauce Salsa.
|Callaloo & Plantain (Vegan)
|$7.00
Smashed Fried Plantain, Callaloo, Jamaican Slaw and Calypso Salsa
|Crab Cake
|$8.00
Crispy Blue Lump Crab Cake, Red Slaw, Remoulade, Sweet Hot Sauce, Salsa, Picked Okra
More about Earthbar
Earthbar
5750 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Chocolate Supreme
|$9.95
25g protein. Banana, almond butter, maca, mesquite, chocolate hemp milk, Earthfusion protein.
|Mint Chip
|$10.95
20g protein. Cacao nibs, mint extract, coconut meat, spinach, banana, coconut flakes, almond butter, dates, almond milk, coconut water, plant-based protein.
|Almond Butter Acai Bowl
|$12.95
Acai, almond butter, blueberry, banana, almond milk.
More about Met Him At A Bar
PASTA
Met Him At A Bar
801 South La Brea Ave, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|BROCCOLINI
|$9.00
|BOLOGNESE
|$23.00
|POMODORO
|$15.00
More about Met Her At A Bar
SANDWICHES
Met Her At A Bar
759 South La Brea Ave, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$11.50
|Crispy French Toast
|$16.50
|Chicken + Waffle
|$21.00
More about Wi Jammin Caribbean Restaurant
Wi Jammin Caribbean Restaurant
5103 West Pico, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Side of Jerk Chicken
|$12.00
|Pine Ginger
|$5.00
|Fried Red Snapper Side
|$15.00
More about Tom Bergin's Public House
Tom Bergin's Public House
840 S Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|CLASSIC BURGER
|$17.00
Rib-eye Patty, American Cheese, Iceberg Lettuce, Vine Ripe Tomato, Pickles, Caramelized Onions, House 1000 Island Dressing
|OLD HORSESHOE BURGER
|$17.00
Irish Cheddar, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Caramelized Onions, Rosemary Aioli
|MAC & CHEESE
|$10.00