Mid-Wilshire bars & lounges you'll love

Met Him At A Bar image

Met Him At A Bar

801 South La Brea Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.7 (1577 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
BROCCOLINI$9.00
BOLOGNESE$23.00
POMODORO$15.00
More about Met Him At A Bar
Tom Bergin's Public House image

 

Tom Bergin's Public House

840 S Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (10 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CLASSIC BURGER$17.00
Rib-eye Patty, American Cheese, Iceberg Lettuce, Vine Ripe Tomato, Pickles, Caramelized Onions, House 1000 Island Dressing
OLD HORSESHOE BURGER$17.00
Irish Cheddar, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Caramelized Onions, Rosemary Aioli
MAC & CHEESE$10.00
More about Tom Bergin's Public House
Commerson image

 

Commerson

788 S La Brea, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Commerson

