Palms restaurants you'll love

More about El Barrio Neighborhood Tacos
El Barrio Neighborhood Tacos
3500 Overland Avenue #100, Los Angeles
Popular items
Shrimp Gobernador Signature Taco
$4.75
jumbo shrimp sauteed with caramelized onions & peppers, griddled cheese, la original culichi salsa. choice of sonoran flour tortilla or oaxacan corn tortilla
2 Signature Taco Box (Corn)
$13.00
Choice of 2 oaxacan corn tortilla tacos. Includes Chips, Salsa, Guac, Dessert Bites, Canned Drink or Bottled Water
8 Street Taco Flight
$16.50
Choice of 8 fillings, includes salsa, guac, escabeche
More about BKK101 Thai Cuisine
SOUPS
BKK101 Thai Cuisine
11127 Venice Blvd Ste 10, Los Angeles
Popular items
Panang Curry
$15.00
Red curry, bell pepper, kaffir lime leaves.
Thai Stick
$13.00
Marinated chicken, spices, turmeric, peanut sauce, cucumber sauce.
Amber Curry
$15.00
Yellow curry, potato, carrot, peanut.
More about Iron Teapot Dim Sum & Bar
Iron Teapot Dim Sum & Bar
10306 Venice Blvd., Los Angeles
Popular items
Pan Fried Turnip Cake
$8.00
萝卜糕 Classic steamed Turnip Cake with ham prepared with a light pan fry
Juicy Pork Soup Dumpling - Xiao Long Bao
$11.00
小龍包. 6 Juicy Pork Dumplings.
Remember, don't put it in your mouth. Grab your soup spoon & slurp that soup slowly with a little vinegar and ginger.
Lor Mai Gai - Abalone & Minced Pork Glutinous Rice Wrap
$10.00
鮑魚糯米鸡 . Abalone, Chicken, and sticky rice wrapped in a lotus leaf glutinous rice steamed and steamed. Abalone is a sea snail that tastes like heaven.
More about Al's Hot Chicken
SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Al's Hot Chicken
10821 Venice Blvd., Los Angeles
Popular items
THE NASH SANDWICH Combo 2
$17.95
2 Sandwiches and 2 Fries. Boneless Chicken Breast, Coleslaw, Pickles & Secret Sauce
Al's Loaded Fries (Large)
$12.99
A bowl of crinkled fries, topped with chopped chicken tenders, coleslaw, pickles and sauce
2 Waffles + 2 Strips
$11.95
Two waffles, two chicken strips, butter and syrup