Palms restaurants you'll love

Go
Palms restaurants
Toast

Palms's top cuisines

Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Thai
Takeout box
Chinese
Chicken
Chicken
Southern
Latin American
Scroll right

Must-try Palms restaurants

El Barrio Neighborhood Tacos image

 

El Barrio Neighborhood Tacos

3500 Overland Avenue #100, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Shrimp Gobernador Signature Taco$4.75
jumbo shrimp sauteed with caramelized onions & peppers, griddled cheese, la original culichi salsa. choice of sonoran flour tortilla or oaxacan corn tortilla
2 Signature Taco Box (Corn)$13.00
Choice of 2 oaxacan corn tortilla tacos. Includes Chips, Salsa, Guac, Dessert Bites, Canned Drink or Bottled Water
8 Street Taco Flight$16.50
Choice of 8 fillings, includes salsa, guac, escabeche
More about El Barrio Neighborhood Tacos
BKK101 Thai Cuisine image

SOUPS

BKK101 Thai Cuisine

11127 Venice Blvd Ste 10, Los Angeles

Avg 4 (1454 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Panang Curry$15.00
Red curry, bell pepper, kaffir lime leaves.
Thai Stick$13.00
Marinated chicken, spices, turmeric, peanut sauce, cucumber sauce.
Amber Curry$15.00
Yellow curry, potato, carrot, peanut.
More about BKK101 Thai Cuisine
Iron Teapot Dim Sum & Bar image

 

Iron Teapot Dim Sum & Bar

10306 Venice Blvd., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Pan Fried Turnip Cake$8.00
萝卜糕 Classic steamed Turnip Cake with ham prepared with a light pan fry
Juicy Pork Soup Dumpling - Xiao Long Bao$11.00
小龍包. 6 Juicy Pork Dumplings.
Remember, don't put it in your mouth. Grab your soup spoon & slurp that soup slowly with a little vinegar and ginger.
Lor Mai Gai - Abalone & Minced Pork Glutinous Rice Wrap$10.00
鮑魚糯米鸡 . Abalone, Chicken, and sticky rice wrapped in a lotus leaf glutinous rice steamed and steamed. Abalone is a sea snail that tastes like heaven.
More about Iron Teapot Dim Sum & Bar
Al's Hot Chicken image

SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Al's Hot Chicken

10821 Venice Blvd., Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (3221 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
THE NASH SANDWICH Combo 2$17.95
2 Sandwiches and 2 Fries. Boneless Chicken Breast, Coleslaw, Pickles & Secret Sauce
Al's Loaded Fries (Large)$12.99
A bowl of crinkled fries, topped with chopped chicken tenders, coleslaw, pickles and sauce
2 Waffles + 2 Strips$11.95
Two waffles, two chicken strips, butter and syrup
More about Al's Hot Chicken

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Palms

Fried Rice

Map

More near Palms to explore

Silver Lake

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Koreatown

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

West Los Angeles

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

University Park

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Westchester

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Atwater Village

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Boyle Heights

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston