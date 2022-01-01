Curry in Palms

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

BKK101 Thai Cuisine

11127 Venice Blvd Ste 10, Los Angeles

Avg 4 (1454 reviews)
Takeout
Pineapple Curry$15.00
Red curry, pineapple, bell pepper, basil, cherry tomato.
Roti Curry
Flat bread, yellow curry dipping sauce.
Green Curry Spaghetti$16.00
Angel hair pasta, green curry, eggplant, bamboo shoot, basil, jalapeño.
More about BKK101 Thai Cuisine
Curry Chicken Gao / Crystal Dumpling image

 

Iron Teapot Dim Sum & Bar

10306 Venice Blvd., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Curry Chicken Gao / Crystal Dumpling (25 pieces)$62.00
咖哩雞餃. Curry Chicken Crystal dumpling. We're dim sum on the westside, we have a license to be a bit different. (25 pieces)
Curry Chicken Gao / Crystal Dumpling (3 pieces)$7.50
咖哩雞餃. Curry Chicken Crystal dumpling. For curry chicken lovers, here's your crystal dumpling. We're dim sum on the westside, we have a license to be a bit different. 3 pieces.
Curry Fish Balls on a Stick$8.00
咖哩魷魚,蛋. Curry fish balls on a stick. No, these are not round fish fertility organs, but fished grounded into a ball.
More about Iron Teapot Dim Sum & Bar

