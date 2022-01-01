Curry in Palms
Palms restaurants that serve curry
More about BKK101 Thai Cuisine
SOUPS
BKK101 Thai Cuisine
11127 Venice Blvd Ste 10, Los Angeles
|Pineapple Curry
|$15.00
Red curry, pineapple, bell pepper, basil, cherry tomato.
|Roti Curry
Flat bread, yellow curry dipping sauce.
|Green Curry Spaghetti
|$16.00
Angel hair pasta, green curry, eggplant, bamboo shoot, basil, jalapeño.
More about Iron Teapot Dim Sum & Bar
Iron Teapot Dim Sum & Bar
10306 Venice Blvd., Los Angeles
|Curry Chicken Gao / Crystal Dumpling (25 pieces)
|$62.00
咖哩雞餃. Curry Chicken Crystal dumpling. We're dim sum on the westside, we have a license to be a bit different. (25 pieces)
|Curry Chicken Gao / Crystal Dumpling (3 pieces)
|$7.50
咖哩雞餃. Curry Chicken Crystal dumpling. For curry chicken lovers, here's your crystal dumpling. We're dim sum on the westside, we have a license to be a bit different. 3 pieces.
|Curry Fish Balls on a Stick
|$8.00
咖哩魷魚,蛋. Curry fish balls on a stick. No, these are not round fish fertility organs, but fished grounded into a ball.