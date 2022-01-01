Pico-Robertson restaurants you'll love
Pico-Robertson's top cuisines
Must-try Pico-Robertson restaurants
More about Factor's Famous Deli
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Factor's Famous Deli
9420 W PICO BLVD, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Hot Corned Beef Sandwich
On rye unless otherwise requested
|Matzo Ball Soup
|$8.00
Pint - includes 1 matzo ball
Quart - includes 2 matzo balls
Half Gallon - includes 4 matzo balls
Additional fee to put matzo balls, noodles, or rice in a separate container
|The Famous Reuben Sand
choice of meat, Swiss cheese and sauerkraut, served with Russian dressing
More about Star Juice
SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • FRUITS
Star Juice
8647 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Stress Ball ( Gluten-Free )
|$3.95
Dear Gluten-free fans ! this ball is filled with healthy fats and proteins, the Stress Ball is the quick easy snack for a boost in energy. Dates and walnuts are combined with maca, cacao powder, honey, coconut oil and sea salt before being rolled in coconut flakes.
|Immunity Vitamin Shot ( B3, C, D, Echinacea, Elderberry, Zinc )
|$1.95
1 liquid dose of Vitamin B3, C, D, Echinacea, Elderberry, and Zinc ( all in one ! )
|The Green Garden
Boost your vitamin K intake with the Green Garden. This green smoothie is filled with celery, green apple, kale, spinach and mango for to give this a nice tasty sour refreshing taste. Packed with greens and nutrients.
More about The Beverly Hills Bagel Company
BAGELS
The Beverly Hills Bagel Company
8947 W PICO BLVD, LOS ANGELES
|Popular items
|Baker's dozen, Mix & Match
|$21.00
(every dozen gets an extra bagel)
|Breakfast Special
|$9.95
Two eggs any style, Israeli salad and home fries
|Tuna Melt
|$9.95
toasted bagel with tuna and mozzarella cheese
More about Shiloh's
Shiloh's
8939 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Rib-Eye Steak 14oz
|$59.00
|Spaguetti Bolognese
|$24.00
|Petit Filet 7oz
|$34.00
More about Jeff's Gourmet Sausage Factory
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS
Jeff's Gourmet Sausage Factory
8930 W. Pico Blvd, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Western Burger
|$11.00
Our famous 1/3 lb. beef patty topped with homemade onion rings and smothered with our finger-lickin western sauce.
|Jeff's Beef Burger
|$9.25
"The best in town." A juicy 1/3 lb. beef patty made daily from fresh ground chuck steak. served on a bakery fresh bun topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and a touch of Jeff's Aioli.
|Chicken Tenders
|$13.00
6 juicy all-white meat chicken tenders breaded in a thin crispy coating. Served with western dipping sauce.
More about Got Kosher? Cafe
PRETZELS • SALADS • RIBS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Got Kosher? Cafe
8916 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Quart Daily Vegetable Soup
|$12.99
|Quart Daily Non-vegetarian Soup
|$13.99