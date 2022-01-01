Sawtelle restaurants you'll love

Sawtelle restaurants
Toast

Sawtelle's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Cake
Bakeries
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Ramen
Ramen
Juice & Smoothies
Gastropubs
Must-try Sawtelle restaurants

Kaz image

 

Kaz

2047 Sawtelle Blvd., LOS ANGELES

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Spicy Miso Soba$16.75
Tender pork belly (chashu) on stone-ground organic soba noodles with a spicy miso soup.
The Osaka$15.75
Hot soup. Our signature dish. Sweet and tender sukiyaki beef on fragrant organic homemade soba noodles. Please enjoy it with our original soup stock, which is sweet and spicy.
Extra Soba$5.00
If you want more, you can add an extra fresh soba. Needless to say, it's also homemade.
Sorry Not Sorry image

FRENCH FRIES

Sorry Not Sorry

11520 Pico Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4 (165 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Hot Girl Summer - 32 oz Mason Jar$58.00
tequila, lime, grapefruit, Lo Fi Amaro
SUPERBOWL TABLE RESERVATION$60.00
Doors Open at 12 Noon. We close one hour after the end of the game. Kickoff is at 3:30pm.
This ticket is for an OUTDOOR table that seats up to 8 guests. You may have more than 8 guests at your table under this reservation. You MAY NOT take over any other reserved or unreserved table.
This ticket includes a choice of ONE of the following:
*2 Pitchers of Kolsch Beer
*1 Pitcher of Signature Cocktail
*1 Bottle of Premium Wine
THE SHOW GOES ON RAIN OR SHINE.
NO REFUNDS.
NO DOGS ALLOWED ON THE PATIO OR IN THE VENUE.
SOLD OUT - NYE BOTTLE SERVICE RESERVATION - LIQUOR$200.00
SOLD OUT - WALK UP ONLY. ENTRY NOT GUARANTEED.
ONLY BOTTLE SERVICE GUARANTEES ENTRY.
OPTIONS - Please indicate in comments which package you would like. Please indicate in comments how many guests in your party so we can seat you at the appropriately sized table.
Vodka Package
$200 - 1000mL Titos Vodka with lemons, limes, club soda, tonic water, sugar free red bull, ginger beer (makes 16.67 two-ounce vodka drinks) plus sales tax plus gratuity (this comes out to $12 per vodka drink)
Whiskey Package
$200 - 1000mL Four Roses Bourbon with lemons, oranges, bitters, demerera syrup, lemonade, coke (makes 16.67 two-ounce vodka drinks) plus sales tax plus gratuity (this comes out to $12 per whiskey drink)
Tequila Package
$200 - 1000mL La Arette Reposado with lemons, limes, club soda, house made sweet n sour mix, ginger beer (makes 16.67 two-ounce vodka drinks) plus sales tax plus gratuity (this comes out to $12 per tequila drink)
Hermanito image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Hermanito

2024 Sawtelle Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (762 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
NACHOS$14.00
guacamole | pico de gallo | chili con queso | oaxacan cheese | black beans
GUACAMOLE$10.00
smashed avocado | pico de gallo | chips
BAO BUN$14.00
2 Bao Bun | Al Pastor Pork belly | Cilantro | Onion | Pineapple
Percolate image

 

Percolate

11870 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles

Avg 4.9 (875 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Peachy Oolong Milk Tea$4.00
Double cold brewed to ensure a perfectly balanced peach oolong tea, best served with organic whole milk
Blue Mango
Cold brewed butterfly pea flower tea with hints of lemongrass and lychee pair perfectly with mango fruit puree. Blue Mango is as delicious as it is "insta worthy."
Matcha Milk Tea$4.00
Our whisked ceremonial matcha best served with either oat or organic whole milk
Noble Tea image

 

Noble Tea

11307 Mississippi Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.6 (3119 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tofu$5.95
Bite size golden fried tofu, crispy on the outside, soft inside.
Popcorn Chicken$6.95
Delicious bite size chicken fried to golden perfection with touch of basil
Fries$5.95
Old fashion fries with crunchy exterior and a light, fluffy interior, dusted with salt and pepper.
Tatsu Ramen - Sawtelle image

SOUPS • RAMEN • NOODLES

Tatsu Ramen - Sawtelle

2123 Sawtelle Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (13513 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheeky Ramen$15.50
House-made ultra rich and creamy chicken broth slow-cooked with whole ingredients. Curly noodles topped with Tatsu Egg, flash fried onions, scallions and yuzu kosho paste. Contains Shellfish, Soy & Gluten
*Consuming raw or uncooked meats, fish, shellfish, and egg products may increase the risk of food borne illness.
Hippie Ramen$14.50
House-made vegan broth for the flower child in all of us. Curly noodles topped with spinach, and finished with house-made scallion oil, fragrant sweet onion and a hint of ginger. Try with cheese topping like they do in Japan! Vegetarian & Vegan options available. Contains Dairy, Soy & Gluten (Dairy Free Option Available upon Request)
Pork Chashu Rice$5.00
Tender pork belly chashu bits served over Koshihikari rice bed topped with scallions and sesame. Contains Soy & Gluten.
Sunright Tea Studio image

SMOOTHIES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Sunright Tea Studio

2206 Sawtelle Blvd, LOS ANGELES

Avg 4.9 (129 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Sunright Fruit Tea$4.95
Our signature fruit tea is made with four seasons tea, freshly squeezed orange juice, passionfruit and served with lemon & orange slices
Mango Jasmine Tea$4.95
Fresh mango blended with jasmine green tea to create an authentic mango iced tea
Sunright Boba Milk Tea$5.25
#1 customer favorite. We expertly brew Ceylon black tea then perfectly blend in our signature house milk, drizzle in freshly made brown sugar syrup and top it off with a scoop of our deliciously chewy brown sugar boba
Asakuma Sushi Poke image

SOUPS • SALADS • SUSHI • POKE

Asakuma Sushi Poke

11769 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.6 (2589 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Salmon Yuzu Poke$11.50
Scottish salmon, crab mix, house sesame shoyu, spicy yuzu ponzu, sweet onion, jalapeno, masago, avocado, crispy garlic
2 Scoops$11.50
Our poke served with our house made sesame shoyu. crab mix and seaweed salad included in the bowl
Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen image

 

Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen

1601 Sawtelle Blvd #101, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Plan Check Kitchen + Bar image

FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Plan Check Kitchen + Bar

1800 Sawtelle Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (4210 reviews)
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Sunmerry Bakery- Sawtelle

2129 Sawtelle Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Almond Croissant$2.80
Traditional croissant covered in almond paste. Topped with almond slices and powdered sugar.
Japanese Cheese Cake$12.00
A traditional light, fluffy Japanese cheesecake made with cream cheese, butter, sugar, whipped cream, and eggs. Not as sweet as a traditional American cheesecake.
Red Bean Bun$2.00
Soft bread stuffed with red bean paste and topped with black sesame seeds.
Prime Pizza - West LA image

PIZZA

Prime Pizza - West LA

12219 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.6 (363 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pepperoni$26.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni
Garlic Knots$4.00
Brooklyn style garlic goodness served with marinara sauce (6pc)
Cheese$22.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Sawtelle

Thai Tea

Karaage

