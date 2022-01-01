Sawtelle restaurants you'll love
Sawtelle's top cuisines
Must-try Sawtelle restaurants
Kaz
2047 Sawtelle Blvd., LOS ANGELES
Popular items
|Spicy Miso Soba
|$16.75
Tender pork belly (chashu) on stone-ground organic soba noodles with a spicy miso soup.
|The Osaka
|$15.75
Hot soup. Our signature dish. Sweet and tender sukiyaki beef on fragrant organic homemade soba noodles. Please enjoy it with our original soup stock, which is sweet and spicy.
|Extra Soba
|$5.00
If you want more, you can add an extra fresh soba. Needless to say, it's also homemade.
FRENCH FRIES
Sorry Not Sorry
11520 Pico Blvd, Los Angeles
Popular items
|Hot Girl Summer - 32 oz Mason Jar
|$58.00
tequila, lime, grapefruit, Lo Fi Amaro
|SUPERBOWL TABLE RESERVATION
|$60.00
Doors Open at 12 Noon. We close one hour after the end of the game. Kickoff is at 3:30pm.
This ticket is for an OUTDOOR table that seats up to 8 guests. You may have more than 8 guests at your table under this reservation. You MAY NOT take over any other reserved or unreserved table.
This ticket includes a choice of ONE of the following:
*2 Pitchers of Kolsch Beer
*1 Pitcher of Signature Cocktail
*1 Bottle of Premium Wine
THE SHOW GOES ON RAIN OR SHINE.
NO REFUNDS.
NO DOGS ALLOWED ON THE PATIO OR IN THE VENUE.
|SOLD OUT - NYE BOTTLE SERVICE RESERVATION - LIQUOR
|$200.00
SOLD OUT - WALK UP ONLY. ENTRY NOT GUARANTEED.
ONLY BOTTLE SERVICE GUARANTEES ENTRY.
OPTIONS - Please indicate in comments which package you would like. Please indicate in comments how many guests in your party so we can seat you at the appropriately sized table.
Vodka Package
$200 - 1000mL Titos Vodka with lemons, limes, club soda, tonic water, sugar free red bull, ginger beer (makes 16.67 two-ounce vodka drinks) plus sales tax plus gratuity (this comes out to $12 per vodka drink)
Whiskey Package
$200 - 1000mL Four Roses Bourbon with lemons, oranges, bitters, demerera syrup, lemonade, coke (makes 16.67 two-ounce vodka drinks) plus sales tax plus gratuity (this comes out to $12 per whiskey drink)
Tequila Package
$200 - 1000mL La Arette Reposado with lemons, limes, club soda, house made sweet n sour mix, ginger beer (makes 16.67 two-ounce vodka drinks) plus sales tax plus gratuity (this comes out to $12 per tequila drink)
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Hermanito
2024 Sawtelle Blvd, Los Angeles
Popular items
|NACHOS
|$14.00
guacamole | pico de gallo | chili con queso | oaxacan cheese | black beans
|GUACAMOLE
|$10.00
smashed avocado | pico de gallo | chips
|BAO BUN
|$14.00
2 Bao Bun | Al Pastor Pork belly | Cilantro | Onion | Pineapple
Percolate
11870 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles
Popular items
|Peachy Oolong Milk Tea
|$4.00
Double cold brewed to ensure a perfectly balanced peach oolong tea, best served with organic whole milk
|Blue Mango
Cold brewed butterfly pea flower tea with hints of lemongrass and lychee pair perfectly with mango fruit puree. Blue Mango is as delicious as it is "insta worthy."
|Matcha Milk Tea
|$4.00
Our whisked ceremonial matcha best served with either oat or organic whole milk
Noble Tea
11307 Mississippi Ave, Los Angeles
Popular items
|Tofu
|$5.95
Bite size golden fried tofu, crispy on the outside, soft inside.
|Popcorn Chicken
|$6.95
Delicious bite size chicken fried to golden perfection with touch of basil
|Fries
|$5.95
Old fashion fries with crunchy exterior and a light, fluffy interior, dusted with salt and pepper.
SOUPS • RAMEN • NOODLES
Tatsu Ramen - Sawtelle
2123 Sawtelle Blvd, Los Angeles
Popular items
|Cheeky Ramen
|$15.50
House-made ultra rich and creamy chicken broth slow-cooked with whole ingredients. Curly noodles topped with Tatsu Egg, flash fried onions, scallions and yuzu kosho paste. Contains Shellfish, Soy & Gluten
*Consuming raw or uncooked meats, fish, shellfish, and egg products may increase the risk of food borne illness.
|Hippie Ramen
|$14.50
House-made vegan broth for the flower child in all of us. Curly noodles topped with spinach, and finished with house-made scallion oil, fragrant sweet onion and a hint of ginger. Try with cheese topping like they do in Japan! Vegetarian & Vegan options available. Contains Dairy, Soy & Gluten (Dairy Free Option Available upon Request)
|Pork Chashu Rice
|$5.00
Tender pork belly chashu bits served over Koshihikari rice bed topped with scallions and sesame. Contains Soy & Gluten.
SMOOTHIES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Sunright Tea Studio
2206 Sawtelle Blvd, LOS ANGELES
Popular items
|Sunright Fruit Tea
|$4.95
Our signature fruit tea is made with four seasons tea, freshly squeezed orange juice, passionfruit and served with lemon & orange slices
|Mango Jasmine Tea
|$4.95
Fresh mango blended with jasmine green tea to create an authentic mango iced tea
|Sunright Boba Milk Tea
|$5.25
#1 customer favorite. We expertly brew Ceylon black tea then perfectly blend in our signature house milk, drizzle in freshly made brown sugar syrup and top it off with a scoop of our deliciously chewy brown sugar boba
SOUPS • SALADS • SUSHI • POKE
Asakuma Sushi Poke
11769 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles
Popular items
|Salmon Yuzu Poke
|$11.50
Scottish salmon, crab mix, house sesame shoyu, spicy yuzu ponzu, sweet onion, jalapeno, masago, avocado, crispy garlic
|2 Scoops
|$11.50
Our poke served with our house made sesame shoyu. crab mix and seaweed salad included in the bowl
FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Plan Check Kitchen + Bar
1800 Sawtelle Blvd, Los Angeles
Sunmerry Bakery- Sawtelle
2129 Sawtelle Blvd, Los Angeles
Popular items
|Almond Croissant
|$2.80
Traditional croissant covered in almond paste. Topped with almond slices and powdered sugar.
|Japanese Cheese Cake
|$12.00
A traditional light, fluffy Japanese cheesecake made with cream cheese, butter, sugar, whipped cream, and eggs. Not as sweet as a traditional American cheesecake.
|Red Bean Bun
|$2.00
Soft bread stuffed with red bean paste and topped with black sesame seeds.