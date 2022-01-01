Sawtelle bars & lounges you'll love

Sorry Not Sorry image

FRENCH FRIES

Sorry Not Sorry

11520 Pico Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4 (165 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Hot Girl Summer - 32 oz Mason Jar$58.00
tequila, lime, grapefruit, Lo Fi Amaro
SUPERBOWL TABLE RESERVATION$60.00
Doors Open at 12 Noon. We close one hour after the end of the game. Kickoff is at 3:30pm.
This ticket is for an OUTDOOR table that seats up to 8 guests. You may have more than 8 guests at your table under this reservation. You MAY NOT take over any other reserved or unreserved table.
This ticket includes a choice of ONE of the following:
*2 Pitchers of Kolsch Beer
*1 Pitcher of Signature Cocktail
*1 Bottle of Premium Wine
THE SHOW GOES ON RAIN OR SHINE.
NO REFUNDS.
NO DOGS ALLOWED ON THE PATIO OR IN THE VENUE.
SOLD OUT - NYE BOTTLE SERVICE RESERVATION - LIQUOR$200.00
SOLD OUT - WALK UP ONLY. ENTRY NOT GUARANTEED.
ONLY BOTTLE SERVICE GUARANTEES ENTRY.
OPTIONS - Please indicate in comments which package you would like. Please indicate in comments how many guests in your party so we can seat you at the appropriately sized table.
Vodka Package
$200 - 1000mL Titos Vodka with lemons, limes, club soda, tonic water, sugar free red bull, ginger beer (makes 16.67 two-ounce vodka drinks) plus sales tax plus gratuity (this comes out to $12 per vodka drink)
Whiskey Package
$200 - 1000mL Four Roses Bourbon with lemons, oranges, bitters, demerera syrup, lemonade, coke (makes 16.67 two-ounce vodka drinks) plus sales tax plus gratuity (this comes out to $12 per whiskey drink)
Tequila Package
$200 - 1000mL La Arette Reposado with lemons, limes, club soda, house made sweet n sour mix, ginger beer (makes 16.67 two-ounce vodka drinks) plus sales tax plus gratuity (this comes out to $12 per tequila drink)
More about Sorry Not Sorry
Hermanito image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Hermanito

2024 Sawtelle Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (762 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
NACHOS$14.00
guacamole | pico de gallo | chili con queso | oaxacan cheese | black beans
GUACAMOLE$10.00
smashed avocado | pico de gallo | chips
BAO BUN$14.00
2 Bao Bun | Al Pastor Pork belly | Cilantro | Onion | Pineapple
More about Hermanito
Plan Check Kitchen + Bar image

FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Plan Check Kitchen + Bar

1800 Sawtelle Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (4210 reviews)
Takeout
More about Plan Check Kitchen + Bar

