Boba tea in Sawtelle

Sawtelle restaurants
Sawtelle restaurants that serve boba tea

SMOOTHIES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Sunright Tea Studio

2206 Sawtelle Blvd, LOS ANGELES

Avg 4.9 (129 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Instant Boba Milk Tea (5 Packs)$19.95
Take a break for happiness with this chewy, creamy delight! We start with the bold flavor of Ceylon black tea and add creaminess with milk powder. This is paired with the rich sweetness of brown sugar and chewy boba pearls, made of tapioca. The Instant Boba Milk Tea kit makes it easy for you to make this drink at home in just a few minutes and customize the amount of boba and sugar to your taste.
Hot Sunright Boba Milk Tea$4.75
Sunright Boba Milk Tea$5.35
#1 customer favorite. We expertly brew Ceylon black tea then perfectly blend in our signature house milk, drizzle in freshly made brown sugar syrup and top it off with a scoop of our deliciously chewy brown sugar boba
Sunmerry Bakery- Sawtelle

2129 Sawtelle Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Boba Milk Tea
