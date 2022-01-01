Thai tea in
Sawtelle
/
Los Angeles
/
Sawtelle
/
Thai Tea
Sawtelle restaurants that serve thai tea
Noble Tea
11307 Mississippi Ave, Los Angeles
Avg 4.6
(3119 reviews)
Thai Milk Tea
$4.95
More about Noble Tea
Browse other tasty dishes in Sawtelle
Karaage
More near Sawtelle to explore
Hollywood
Avg 4.4
(31 restaurants)
Highland Park
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Los Feliz
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Eagle Rock
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Atwater Village
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Mar Vista
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Little Tokyo
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Larchmont
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
Westlake
Avg 4.3
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Oxnard
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.3
(32 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(29 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.4
(444 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Visalia
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(152 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(202 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(171 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(238 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(72 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(197 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston