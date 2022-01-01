Silver Lake restaurants you'll love

Go
Silver Lake restaurants
Toast

Silver Lake's top cuisines

American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Hummus
Mediterranean
Takeout box
Chinese
Vegan
Juice & Smoothies
Gastropubs
Bagels
Latin American
Scroll right

Must-try Silver Lake restaurants

Intelligentsia Coffee image

 

Intelligentsia Coffee

3922 West Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Black Cat Classic Whole Bean (12oz Bag)$16.00
This syrupy sweet espresso blend has been the staple of our lineup since the very beginning. Supreme balance and a wonderful sweetness make this a classic.
Cold Coffee - 16 oz$5.00
A cold coffee with clarity, vibrancy, and sweetness!
Latte
A double shot of espresso with finely textured, steamed milk.
More about Intelligentsia Coffee
CEVICHE PROJECT image

 

CEVICHE PROJECT

2524 1/2 Hyperion Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
STRIPPED BASS CEVICHE$18.00
Seabass ceviche from Baja with habanero leche de tigre, watermelon radish, tomato, jicama, cilantro, cucumber, two tostadas
HALF DOZEN PREMIUM OYSTERS WITH BESPOKE MIGNONETTE$21.00
Premium oysters shucked and served on the half-shell with bespoke mignonette.
BAJA STRIPED BASS CEVICHE$18.00
Striped bass from baja ceviche, with xni-pek, cucumber, jicama, watermelon radish, micro cilantro, onion ash and two tostadas.
More about CEVICHE PROJECT
LAMILL - Silverlake image

 

LAMILL - Silverlake

1636 Silver Lake Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
cappuccino
ratio espresso with thickly textured clover farm sonoma county organic milk
americano$3.25
ratio espresso with remineralized reverse osmosis water
japanese matcha latte
organic japanese ceremonial matcha from the kyushu prefecture, steamed with organic minor figures oat milk
More about LAMILL - Silverlake
All Day Baby image

FRENCH FRIES

All Day Baby

3200 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.6 (78 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
Everyone's favorite chewy chocolate chip cookie with game-changing brown butter. Available daily 'til sold out.
Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.50
Fried chicken breast, salt & pepper mayo, pimento cheese, green tomato, potato bun, side of B&B pickles
Buttermilk Biscuit$4.00
ADB signature buttermilk biscuit by Pastry Chef Thessa Diadem. Our friend Kim Prince of Hotville calls 'em: "Big Mama Biscuits."
More about All Day Baby
Hyperion Public image

 

Hyperion Public

2538 Hyperion Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Reuben$15.50
Hot pastrami, Swiss, house-fermented sauerkraut, Russian... on grilled rye.
Silver Lake Smash$16.00
2 Impossible smash patties, vegan cheese, pickle, red onions, Vegan Russian, on a grilled kaiser roll.
HP Burger$16.00
1/3lb Angus brisket beef patty, cherry wood smoked bacon, grilled onions, Fresno peppers & mushrooms, miso smoked pimento cheese, farmers market baby lettuce, heirloom tomato, chili ketchup, on a garlic grilled kaiser roll.
More about Hyperion Public
Juice Crafters image

 

Juice Crafters

3827 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sunny Malibu$9.99
Almond milk, banana, dates, almonds, coconut meat, cinnamon, ashwagandha & blue majik spirulina.
#3 - Mother Earth$9.75
Cucumber, apple, celery, kale, spinach, lemon & ginger.
Flu Off!$4.45
Lemon, ginger & cayenne pepper.
More about Juice Crafters
Botanica Restaurant & Market image

 

Botanica Restaurant & Market

1620 Silver Lake Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (3342 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Azimut Cava Extra Brut$24.00
Macabeo, Xarel-lo, and Parellada cava bubbles. Makes a mighty fine mimosa!
Bodega Gratias 'Sol'$53.00
Indigenous grape of the region, Tardana is cute as hell. Citrus, minerality, salt and seaweeds. This is for your Apéro!
Oat-Date-Walnut Cookie$4.00
Vegan cookies (oats, oat flour, walnuts, ground flax, dates, maple syrup, coconut sugar, orange zest, baking soda, cinnamon, sea salt)
More about Botanica Restaurant & Market
MAURY'S image

BAGELS

MAURY'S

2829 Bellevue Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (213 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bagel$1.60
A single, unsliced bagel. (All bagel varieties are vegan unless there is a non-vegan word in the name.)
Chive Cream Cheese$4.50
Great solo or with sliced tomatoes
Deli Cream Cheese$4.00
House-whipped Gina Marie cream cheese. Milk, cream, salt.
More about MAURY'S
El Cochinito image

 

El Cochinito

3508 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (1650 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Pollo Empanizado 🐔🍞$18.00
Breaded Chicken Breast and pan fried. Topped with thin sliced onions and lime juice. Served with white rice and black Beans or substitute for sides listed.
💫Ham Croquetas 3 each 😲$5.00
Traditional ham croquetas from our café, Tropical. Creamy bechamel mixed with minced ham then breaded and fried.
💥 Maduros 🍌$6.00
Fried sweet plantains
More about El Cochinito
Pine & Crane - Griffith Park Blvd image

 

Pine & Crane - Griffith Park Blvd

1521 Griffith Park Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Shrimp Wontons$8.00
Six wontons chock-full of shrimp, dressed and garnished with scallions and cilantro.
Beef Roll$8.00
Braised five spice beef shank, cucumber, cilantro, scallions, hoisin.
Scallion Pancake$6.00
Simple and comforting, made with scallions, salt, oil, and black pepper. Vegan. (Dipping sauce not included)
More about Pine & Crane - Griffith Park Blvd
The Black Cat image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Black Cat

3909 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.2 (1069 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Roasted Heirloom Carrots$11.00
Roasted heirloom carrots, herb labne, toasted pepitas, mint, aleppo
Cookies$3.00
Two house-made chocolate chip cookies.(does not contain nuts)
Hildon Sparkling$4.00
The exceptional quality and well-balanced taste of Hildon Natural Mineral Water is no secret. Hildon Gently Sparkling is credited with breaking industry tradition and pioneering the trend for delicate carbonation
More about The Black Cat
Diablo Restaurant + Cantina image

 

Diablo Restaurant + Cantina

3129 W. Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Nachos$16.00
Fried Chicken Taco$5.00
Old Fashion Burrito$6.00
More about Diablo Restaurant + Cantina
Jewel image

SMOOTHIES

Jewel

654 N Hoover St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.7 (1082 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tater Tots (gf)$8.00
The crispy fried potatoes you know and love.
Avocado Toast (gfo)$13.00
Sliced avocado, cashew-herb spread, red onion, carrots, puffed quinoa togarashi served on Bub & Grandma's sourdough bread or housemade gluten-free seed bread.
Jewel Box (gf)$18.00
Japanese sweet potato, avocado, black beans, garlicky greens, turmeric tofu, kraut, raw veggies, amaranth-pumpkin crunch, miso-ginger sauce. Gluten-Free.
More about Jewel
COFFEE MEMES image

 

COFFEE MEMES

1523 GRIFFITH PARK BLVD, LOS ANGELES

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Iced Cappuccino$5.00
Espresso & Hand-Frothed Choice of Milk.
Lightly Sweetened Foam & Smooth Finish.
Can be made Decaf.
Vanilla Cream Latte$6.50
Espresso + Milk of Choice & House-Cooked Madagascar Bourbon Vanilla Condensed Milk (vg).
Drip (available from 7am-3pm only)$4.00
Currently Serving: 10th Street Blend
Origins: Ethiopia & Colombia
Roasted by Alana's Coffee Roasters.
Washed Process.
Organic Medium Roast.
Notes: sugar/tangerine/gingerbread.
More about COFFEE MEMES
33 Taps image

 

33 Taps

3725 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Mozzarella Sticks$12.00
hand crafted mozzarella sticks with house made marinara sauce
Fries$6.00
classic, sweet potato, garlic, cajun, thyme, or bacon cheese
Classic Cheeseburger$15.00
cheddar, chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle
More about 33 Taps
Marco Polo image

SEAFOOD

Marco Polo

4141 SANTA MONICA BLVD, LOS ANGELES

Avg 4 (44 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Marco Polo Burger$18.00
provalone cheese, spread, lettuce, tomato, red onion
Casarecce$20.00
tomato, chile, garlic
Baby Kale$13.00
caesar dressing, pepitas, crispy shallots
More about Marco Polo
Bacari - Silverlake image

 

Bacari - Silverlake

3626 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Bacari - Silverlake

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Silver Lake

Chicken Sandwiches

Cappuccino

Cookies

Burritos

Croissants

Lox

Tacos

Chili

Map

More near Silver Lake to explore

Fairfax

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

East Hollywood

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Arts District

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Atwater Village

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Century City

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

University Park

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Palms

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

West Adams

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Harvard Heights

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston