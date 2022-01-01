Silver Lake restaurants you'll love
More about Intelligentsia Coffee
Intelligentsia Coffee
3922 West Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles
Popular items
Black Cat Classic Whole Bean (12oz Bag)
|$16.00
This syrupy sweet espresso blend has been the staple of our lineup since the very beginning. Supreme balance and a wonderful sweetness make this a classic.
Cold Coffee - 16 oz
|$5.00
A cold coffee with clarity, vibrancy, and sweetness!
Latte
A double shot of espresso with finely textured, steamed milk.
More about CEVICHE PROJECT
CEVICHE PROJECT
2524 1/2 Hyperion Ave, Los Angeles
Popular items
STRIPPED BASS CEVICHE
|$18.00
Seabass ceviche from Baja with habanero leche de tigre, watermelon radish, tomato, jicama, cilantro, cucumber, two tostadas
HALF DOZEN PREMIUM OYSTERS WITH BESPOKE MIGNONETTE
|$21.00
Premium oysters shucked and served on the half-shell with bespoke mignonette.
BAJA STRIPED BASS CEVICHE
|$18.00
Striped bass from baja ceviche, with xni-pek, cucumber, jicama, watermelon radish, micro cilantro, onion ash and two tostadas.
More about LAMILL - Silverlake
LAMILL - Silverlake
1636 Silver Lake Blvd, Los Angeles
Popular items
cappuccino
ratio espresso with thickly textured clover farm sonoma county organic milk
americano
|$3.25
ratio espresso with remineralized reverse osmosis water
japanese matcha latte
organic japanese ceremonial matcha from the kyushu prefecture, steamed with organic minor figures oat milk
More about All Day Baby
FRENCH FRIES
All Day Baby
3200 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles
Popular items
Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.00
Everyone's favorite chewy chocolate chip cookie with game-changing brown butter. Available daily 'til sold out.
Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.50
Fried chicken breast, salt & pepper mayo, pimento cheese, green tomato, potato bun, side of B&B pickles
Buttermilk Biscuit
|$4.00
ADB signature buttermilk biscuit by Pastry Chef Thessa Diadem. Our friend Kim Prince of Hotville calls 'em: "Big Mama Biscuits."
More about Hyperion Public
Hyperion Public
2538 Hyperion Ave, Los Angeles
Popular items
Reuben
|$15.50
Hot pastrami, Swiss, house-fermented sauerkraut, Russian... on grilled rye.
Silver Lake Smash
|$16.00
2 Impossible smash patties, vegan cheese, pickle, red onions, Vegan Russian, on a grilled kaiser roll.
HP Burger
|$16.00
1/3lb Angus brisket beef patty, cherry wood smoked bacon, grilled onions, Fresno peppers & mushrooms, miso smoked pimento cheese, farmers market baby lettuce, heirloom tomato, chili ketchup, on a garlic grilled kaiser roll.
More about Juice Crafters
Juice Crafters
3827 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles
Popular items
Sunny Malibu
|$9.99
Almond milk, banana, dates, almonds, coconut meat, cinnamon, ashwagandha & blue majik spirulina.
#3 - Mother Earth
|$9.75
Cucumber, apple, celery, kale, spinach, lemon & ginger.
Flu Off!
|$4.45
Lemon, ginger & cayenne pepper.
More about Botanica Restaurant & Market
Botanica Restaurant & Market
1620 Silver Lake Blvd, Los Angeles
Popular items
Azimut Cava Extra Brut
|$24.00
Macabeo, Xarel-lo, and Parellada cava bubbles. Makes a mighty fine mimosa!
Bodega Gratias 'Sol'
|$53.00
Indigenous grape of the region, Tardana is cute as hell. Citrus, minerality, salt and seaweeds. This is for your Apéro!
Oat-Date-Walnut Cookie
|$4.00
Vegan cookies (oats, oat flour, walnuts, ground flax, dates, maple syrup, coconut sugar, orange zest, baking soda, cinnamon, sea salt)
More about MAURY'S
BAGELS
MAURY'S
2829 Bellevue Ave, Los Angeles
Popular items
Bagel
|$1.60
A single, unsliced bagel. (All bagel varieties are vegan unless there is a non-vegan word in the name.)
Chive Cream Cheese
|$4.50
Great solo or with sliced tomatoes
Deli Cream Cheese
|$4.00
House-whipped Gina Marie cream cheese. Milk, cream, salt.
More about El Cochinito
El Cochinito
3508 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles
Popular items
Pollo Empanizado 🐔🍞
|$18.00
Breaded Chicken Breast and pan fried. Topped with thin sliced onions and lime juice. Served with white rice and black Beans or substitute for sides listed.
💫Ham Croquetas 3 each 😲
|$5.00
Traditional ham croquetas from our café, Tropical. Creamy bechamel mixed with minced ham then breaded and fried.
💥 Maduros 🍌
|$6.00
Fried sweet plantains
More about Pine & Crane - Griffith Park Blvd
Pine & Crane - Griffith Park Blvd
1521 Griffith Park Blvd, Los Angeles
Popular items
Shrimp Wontons
|$8.00
Six wontons chock-full of shrimp, dressed and garnished with scallions and cilantro.
Beef Roll
|$8.00
Braised five spice beef shank, cucumber, cilantro, scallions, hoisin.
Scallion Pancake
|$6.00
Simple and comforting, made with scallions, salt, oil, and black pepper. Vegan. (Dipping sauce not included)
More about The Black Cat
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Black Cat
3909 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles
Popular items
Roasted Heirloom Carrots
|$11.00
Roasted heirloom carrots, herb labne, toasted pepitas, mint, aleppo
Cookies
|$3.00
Two house-made chocolate chip cookies.(does not contain nuts)
Hildon Sparkling
|$4.00
The exceptional quality and well-balanced taste of Hildon Natural Mineral Water is no secret. Hildon Gently Sparkling is credited with breaking industry tradition and pioneering the trend for delicate carbonation
More about Diablo Restaurant + Cantina
Diablo Restaurant + Cantina
3129 W. Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles
Popular items
Nachos
|$16.00
Fried Chicken Taco
|$5.00
Old Fashion Burrito
|$6.00
More about Jewel
SMOOTHIES
Jewel
654 N Hoover St, Los Angeles
Popular items
Tater Tots (gf)
|$8.00
The crispy fried potatoes you know and love.
Avocado Toast (gfo)
|$13.00
Sliced avocado, cashew-herb spread, red onion, carrots, puffed quinoa togarashi served on Bub & Grandma's sourdough bread or housemade gluten-free seed bread.
Jewel Box (gf)
|$18.00
Japanese sweet potato, avocado, black beans, garlicky greens, turmeric tofu, kraut, raw veggies, amaranth-pumpkin crunch, miso-ginger sauce. Gluten-Free.
More about COFFEE MEMES
COFFEE MEMES
1523 GRIFFITH PARK BLVD, LOS ANGELES
Popular items
Iced Cappuccino
|$5.00
Espresso & Hand-Frothed Choice of Milk.
Lightly Sweetened Foam & Smooth Finish.
Can be made Decaf.
Vanilla Cream Latte
|$6.50
Espresso + Milk of Choice & House-Cooked Madagascar Bourbon Vanilla Condensed Milk (vg).
Drip (available from 7am-3pm only)
|$4.00
Currently Serving: 10th Street Blend
Origins: Ethiopia & Colombia
Roasted by Alana's Coffee Roasters.
Washed Process.
Organic Medium Roast.
Notes: sugar/tangerine/gingerbread.
More about 33 Taps
33 Taps
3725 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles
Popular items
Mozzarella Sticks
|$12.00
hand crafted mozzarella sticks with house made marinara sauce
Fries
|$6.00
classic, sweet potato, garlic, cajun, thyme, or bacon cheese
Classic Cheeseburger
|$15.00
cheddar, chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle
More about Marco Polo
SEAFOOD
Marco Polo
4141 SANTA MONICA BLVD, LOS ANGELES
Popular items
Marco Polo Burger
|$18.00
provalone cheese, spread, lettuce, tomato, red onion
Casarecce
|$20.00
tomato, chile, garlic
Baby Kale
|$13.00
caesar dressing, pepitas, crispy shallots