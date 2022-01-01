Silver Lake bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Silver Lake

CEVICHE PROJECT image

 

CEVICHE PROJECT

2524 1/2 Hyperion Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
STRIPPED BASS CEVICHE$18.00
Seabass ceviche from Baja with habanero leche de tigre, watermelon radish, tomato, jicama, cilantro, cucumber, two tostadas
HALF DOZEN PREMIUM OYSTERS WITH BESPOKE MIGNONETTE$21.00
Premium oysters shucked and served on the half-shell with bespoke mignonette.
BAJA STRIPED BASS CEVICHE$18.00
Striped bass from baja ceviche, with xni-pek, cucumber, jicama, watermelon radish, micro cilantro, onion ash and two tostadas.
More about CEVICHE PROJECT
All Day Baby image

FRENCH FRIES

All Day Baby

3200 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.6 (78 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
Everyone's favorite chewy chocolate chip cookie with game-changing brown butter. Available daily 'til sold out.
Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.50
Fried chicken breast, salt & pepper mayo, pimento cheese, green tomato, potato bun, side of B&B pickles
Buttermilk Biscuit$4.00
ADB signature buttermilk biscuit by Pastry Chef Thessa Diadem. Our friend Kim Prince of Hotville calls 'em: "Big Mama Biscuits."
More about All Day Baby
Botanica Restaurant & Market image

 

Botanica Restaurant & Market

1620 Silver Lake Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (3342 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Azimut Cava Extra Brut$24.00
Macabeo, Xarel-lo, and Parellada cava bubbles. Makes a mighty fine mimosa!
Bodega Gratias 'Sol'$53.00
Indigenous grape of the region, Tardana is cute as hell. Citrus, minerality, salt and seaweeds. This is for your Apéro!
Oat-Date-Walnut Cookie$4.00
Vegan cookies (oats, oat flour, walnuts, ground flax, dates, maple syrup, coconut sugar, orange zest, baking soda, cinnamon, sea salt)
More about Botanica Restaurant & Market
The Black Cat image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Black Cat

3909 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.2 (1069 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Roasted Heirloom Carrots$11.00
Roasted heirloom carrots, herb labne, toasted pepitas, mint, aleppo
Cookies$3.00
Two house-made chocolate chip cookies.(does not contain nuts)
Hildon Sparkling$4.00
The exceptional quality and well-balanced taste of Hildon Natural Mineral Water is no secret. Hildon Gently Sparkling is credited with breaking industry tradition and pioneering the trend for delicate carbonation
More about The Black Cat
Diablo Restaurant + Cantina image

 

Diablo Restaurant + Cantina

3129 W. Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Nachos$16.00
Fried Chicken Taco$5.00
Old Fashion Burrito$6.00
More about Diablo Restaurant + Cantina
33 Taps image

 

33 Taps

3725 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Mozzarella Sticks$12.00
hand crafted mozzarella sticks with house made marinara sauce
Fries$6.00
classic, sweet potato, garlic, cajun, thyme, or bacon cheese
Classic Cheeseburger$15.00
cheddar, chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle
More about 33 Taps
Marco Polo image

SEAFOOD

Marco Polo

4141 SANTA MONICA BLVD, LOS ANGELES

Avg 4 (44 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Marco Polo Burger$18.00
provalone cheese, spread, lettuce, tomato, red onion
Casarecce$20.00
tomato, chile, garlic
Baby Kale$13.00
caesar dressing, pepitas, crispy shallots
More about Marco Polo
Bacari - Silverlake image

 

Bacari - Silverlake

3626 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Bacari - Silverlake

