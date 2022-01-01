Silver Lake bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Silver Lake
More about CEVICHE PROJECT
CEVICHE PROJECT
2524 1/2 Hyperion Ave, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|STRIPPED BASS CEVICHE
|$18.00
Seabass ceviche from Baja with habanero leche de tigre, watermelon radish, tomato, jicama, cilantro, cucumber, two tostadas
|HALF DOZEN PREMIUM OYSTERS WITH BESPOKE MIGNONETTE
|$21.00
Premium oysters shucked and served on the half-shell with bespoke mignonette.
|BAJA STRIPED BASS CEVICHE
|$18.00
Striped bass from baja ceviche, with xni-pek, cucumber, jicama, watermelon radish, micro cilantro, onion ash and two tostadas.
More about All Day Baby
FRENCH FRIES
All Day Baby
3200 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.00
Everyone's favorite chewy chocolate chip cookie with game-changing brown butter. Available daily 'til sold out.
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.50
Fried chicken breast, salt & pepper mayo, pimento cheese, green tomato, potato bun, side of B&B pickles
|Buttermilk Biscuit
|$4.00
ADB signature buttermilk biscuit by Pastry Chef Thessa Diadem. Our friend Kim Prince of Hotville calls 'em: "Big Mama Biscuits."
More about Botanica Restaurant & Market
Botanica Restaurant & Market
1620 Silver Lake Blvd, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Azimut Cava Extra Brut
|$24.00
Macabeo, Xarel-lo, and Parellada cava bubbles. Makes a mighty fine mimosa!
|Bodega Gratias 'Sol'
|$53.00
Indigenous grape of the region, Tardana is cute as hell. Citrus, minerality, salt and seaweeds. This is for your Apéro!
|Oat-Date-Walnut Cookie
|$4.00
Vegan cookies (oats, oat flour, walnuts, ground flax, dates, maple syrup, coconut sugar, orange zest, baking soda, cinnamon, sea salt)
More about The Black Cat
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Black Cat
3909 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Roasted Heirloom Carrots
|$11.00
Roasted heirloom carrots, herb labne, toasted pepitas, mint, aleppo
|Cookies
|$3.00
Two house-made chocolate chip cookies.(does not contain nuts)
|Hildon Sparkling
|$4.00
The exceptional quality and well-balanced taste of Hildon Natural Mineral Water is no secret. Hildon Gently Sparkling is credited with breaking industry tradition and pioneering the trend for delicate carbonation
More about Diablo Restaurant + Cantina
Diablo Restaurant + Cantina
3129 W. Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Nachos
|$16.00
|Fried Chicken Taco
|$5.00
|Old Fashion Burrito
|$6.00
More about 33 Taps
33 Taps
3725 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$12.00
hand crafted mozzarella sticks with house made marinara sauce
|Fries
|$6.00
classic, sweet potato, garlic, cajun, thyme, or bacon cheese
|Classic Cheeseburger
|$15.00
cheddar, chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle
More about Marco Polo
SEAFOOD
Marco Polo
4141 SANTA MONICA BLVD, LOS ANGELES
|Popular items
|Marco Polo Burger
|$18.00
provalone cheese, spread, lettuce, tomato, red onion
|Casarecce
|$20.00
tomato, chile, garlic
|Baby Kale
|$13.00
caesar dressing, pepitas, crispy shallots