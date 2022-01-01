Silver Lake breakfast spots you'll love

Silver Lake restaurants
Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in Silver Lake

Hyperion Public image

 

Hyperion Public

2538 Hyperion Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Reuben$15.50
Hot pastrami, Swiss, house-fermented sauerkraut, Russian... on grilled rye.
Silver Lake Smash$16.00
2 Impossible smash patties, vegan cheese, pickle, red onions, Vegan Russian, on a grilled kaiser roll.
HP Burger$16.00
1/3lb Angus brisket beef patty, cherry wood smoked bacon, grilled onions, Fresno peppers & mushrooms, miso smoked pimento cheese, farmers market baby lettuce, heirloom tomato, chili ketchup, on a garlic grilled kaiser roll.
More about Hyperion Public
Juice Crafters image

 

Juice Crafters

3827 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sunny Malibu$9.99
Almond milk, banana, dates, almonds, coconut meat, cinnamon, ashwagandha & blue majik spirulina.
#3 - Mother Earth$9.75
Cucumber, apple, celery, kale, spinach, lemon & ginger.
Flu Off!$4.45
Lemon, ginger & cayenne pepper.
More about Juice Crafters
Jewel image

SMOOTHIES

Jewel

654 N Hoover St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.7 (1082 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tater Tots (gf)$8.00
The crispy fried potatoes you know and love.
Avocado Toast (gfo)$13.00
Sliced avocado, cashew-herb spread, red onion, carrots, puffed quinoa togarashi served on Bub & Grandma's sourdough bread or housemade gluten-free seed bread.
Jewel Box (gf)$18.00
Japanese sweet potato, avocado, black beans, garlicky greens, turmeric tofu, kraut, raw veggies, amaranth-pumpkin crunch, miso-ginger sauce. Gluten-Free.
More about Jewel
33 Taps image

 

33 Taps

3725 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Mozzarella Sticks$12.00
hand crafted mozzarella sticks with house made marinara sauce
Fries$6.00
classic, sweet potato, garlic, cajun, thyme, or bacon cheese
Classic Cheeseburger$15.00
cheddar, chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle
More about 33 Taps
Marco Polo image

SEAFOOD

Marco Polo

4141 SANTA MONICA BLVD, LOS ANGELES

Avg 4 (44 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Marco Polo Burger$18.00
provalone cheese, spread, lettuce, tomato, red onion
Casarecce$20.00
tomato, chile, garlic
Baby Kale$13.00
caesar dressing, pepitas, crispy shallots
More about Marco Polo
Bacari - Silverlake image

 

Bacari - Silverlake

3626 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Bacari - Silverlake

