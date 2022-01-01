Silver Lake breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Silver Lake
Hyperion Public
2538 Hyperion Ave, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Reuben
|$15.50
Hot pastrami, Swiss, house-fermented sauerkraut, Russian... on grilled rye.
|Silver Lake Smash
|$16.00
2 Impossible smash patties, vegan cheese, pickle, red onions, Vegan Russian, on a grilled kaiser roll.
|HP Burger
|$16.00
1/3lb Angus brisket beef patty, cherry wood smoked bacon, grilled onions, Fresno peppers & mushrooms, miso smoked pimento cheese, farmers market baby lettuce, heirloom tomato, chili ketchup, on a garlic grilled kaiser roll.
Juice Crafters
3827 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Sunny Malibu
|$9.99
Almond milk, banana, dates, almonds, coconut meat, cinnamon, ashwagandha & blue majik spirulina.
|#3 - Mother Earth
|$9.75
Cucumber, apple, celery, kale, spinach, lemon & ginger.
|Flu Off!
|$4.45
Lemon, ginger & cayenne pepper.
SMOOTHIES
Jewel
654 N Hoover St, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Tater Tots (gf)
|$8.00
The crispy fried potatoes you know and love.
|Avocado Toast (gfo)
|$13.00
Sliced avocado, cashew-herb spread, red onion, carrots, puffed quinoa togarashi served on Bub & Grandma's sourdough bread or housemade gluten-free seed bread.
|Jewel Box (gf)
|$18.00
Japanese sweet potato, avocado, black beans, garlicky greens, turmeric tofu, kraut, raw veggies, amaranth-pumpkin crunch, miso-ginger sauce. Gluten-Free.
33 Taps
3725 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$12.00
hand crafted mozzarella sticks with house made marinara sauce
|Fries
|$6.00
classic, sweet potato, garlic, cajun, thyme, or bacon cheese
|Classic Cheeseburger
|$15.00
cheddar, chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle
SEAFOOD
Marco Polo
4141 SANTA MONICA BLVD, LOS ANGELES
|Popular items
|Marco Polo Burger
|$18.00
provalone cheese, spread, lettuce, tomato, red onion
|Casarecce
|$20.00
tomato, chile, garlic
|Baby Kale
|$13.00
caesar dressing, pepitas, crispy shallots