Silver Lake cafés you'll love

Intelligentsia Coffee image

 

Intelligentsia Coffee

3922 West Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Black Cat Classic Whole Bean (12oz Bag)$16.00
This syrupy sweet espresso blend has been the staple of our lineup since the very beginning. Supreme balance and a wonderful sweetness make this a classic.
Cold Coffee - 16 oz$5.00
A cold coffee with clarity, vibrancy, and sweetness!
Latte
A double shot of espresso with finely textured, steamed milk.
More about Intelligentsia Coffee
LAMILL - Silverlake image

 

LAMILL - Silverlake

1636 Silver Lake Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
cappuccino
ratio espresso with thickly textured clover farm sonoma county organic milk
americano$3.25
ratio espresso with remineralized reverse osmosis water
japanese matcha latte
organic japanese ceremonial matcha from the kyushu prefecture, steamed with organic minor figures oat milk
More about LAMILL - Silverlake
Botanica Restaurant & Market image

 

Botanica Restaurant & Market

1620 Silver Lake Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (3342 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Azimut Cava Extra Brut$24.00
Macabeo, Xarel-lo, and Parellada cava bubbles. Makes a mighty fine mimosa!
Bodega Gratias 'Sol'$53.00
Indigenous grape of the region, Tardana is cute as hell. Citrus, minerality, salt and seaweeds. This is for your Apéro!
Oat-Date-Walnut Cookie$4.00
Vegan cookies (oats, oat flour, walnuts, ground flax, dates, maple syrup, coconut sugar, orange zest, baking soda, cinnamon, sea salt)
More about Botanica Restaurant & Market
COFFEE MEMES image

 

COFFEE MEMES

1523 GRIFFITH PARK BLVD, LOS ANGELES

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Iced Cappuccino$5.00
Espresso & Hand-Frothed Choice of Milk.
Lightly Sweetened Foam & Smooth Finish.
Can be made Decaf.
Vanilla Cream Latte$6.50
Espresso + Milk of Choice & House-Cooked Madagascar Bourbon Vanilla Condensed Milk (vg).
Drip (available from 7am-3pm only)$4.00
Currently Serving: 10th Street Blend
Origins: Ethiopia & Colombia
Roasted by Alana's Coffee Roasters.
Washed Process.
Organic Medium Roast.
Notes: sugar/tangerine/gingerbread.
More about COFFEE MEMES

