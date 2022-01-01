Silver Lake cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in Silver Lake
Intelligentsia Coffee
3922 West Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Black Cat Classic Whole Bean (12oz Bag)
|$16.00
This syrupy sweet espresso blend has been the staple of our lineup since the very beginning. Supreme balance and a wonderful sweetness make this a classic.
|Cold Coffee - 16 oz
|$5.00
A cold coffee with clarity, vibrancy, and sweetness!
|Latte
A double shot of espresso with finely textured, steamed milk.
LAMILL - Silverlake
1636 Silver Lake Blvd, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|cappuccino
ratio espresso with thickly textured clover farm sonoma county organic milk
|americano
|$3.25
ratio espresso with remineralized reverse osmosis water
|japanese matcha latte
organic japanese ceremonial matcha from the kyushu prefecture, steamed with organic minor figures oat milk
Botanica Restaurant & Market
1620 Silver Lake Blvd, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Azimut Cava Extra Brut
|$24.00
Macabeo, Xarel-lo, and Parellada cava bubbles. Makes a mighty fine mimosa!
|Bodega Gratias 'Sol'
|$53.00
Indigenous grape of the region, Tardana is cute as hell. Citrus, minerality, salt and seaweeds. This is for your Apéro!
|Oat-Date-Walnut Cookie
|$4.00
Vegan cookies (oats, oat flour, walnuts, ground flax, dates, maple syrup, coconut sugar, orange zest, baking soda, cinnamon, sea salt)
COFFEE MEMES
1523 GRIFFITH PARK BLVD, LOS ANGELES
|Popular items
|Iced Cappuccino
|$5.00
Espresso & Hand-Frothed Choice of Milk.
Lightly Sweetened Foam & Smooth Finish.
Can be made Decaf.
|Vanilla Cream Latte
|$6.50
Espresso + Milk of Choice & House-Cooked Madagascar Bourbon Vanilla Condensed Milk (vg).
|Drip (available from 7am-3pm only)
|$4.00
Currently Serving: 10th Street Blend
Origins: Ethiopia & Colombia
Roasted by Alana's Coffee Roasters.
Washed Process.
Organic Medium Roast.
Notes: sugar/tangerine/gingerbread.