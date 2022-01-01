Chai lattes in Silver Lake
Silver Lake restaurants that serve chai lattes
LAMILL - Silverlake
1636 Silver Lake Blvd, Los Angeles
|Chai Tea Latte
House blended Organic Masala Chai consisting of Assam black tea and spices steeped in oat milk
Botanica Restaurant & Market
1620 Silver Lake Blvd, Los Angeles
|Bala Ashwagandha Chai Latte
|$5.00
*contains ashwaganda!
SMOOTHIES
Jewel
654 N Hoover St, Los Angeles
|Chai Latte
|$6.00
House-made blend of black tea, cinnamon, cardamom, ginger, nutmeg, and clove, with your choice of milk. Served hot or iced.