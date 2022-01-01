Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chai lattes in Silver Lake

Go
Silver Lake restaurants
Toast

Silver Lake restaurants that serve chai lattes

Banner pic

 

LAMILL - Silverlake

1636 Silver Lake Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chai Tea Latte
House blended Organic Masala Chai consisting of Assam black tea and spices steeped in oat milk
More about LAMILL - Silverlake
Botanica Restaurant & Market image

 

Botanica Restaurant & Market

1620 Silver Lake Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (3342 reviews)
Takeout
Bala Ashwagandha Chai Latte$5.00
*contains ashwaganda!
More about Botanica Restaurant & Market
Jewel image

SMOOTHIES

Jewel

654 N Hoover St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.7 (1082 reviews)
Takeout
Chai Latte$6.00
House-made blend of black tea, cinnamon, cardamom, ginger, nutmeg, and clove, with your choice of milk. Served hot or iced.
More about Jewel
COFFEE MEMES image

 

COFFEE MEMES

1523 GRIFFITH PARK BLVD, LOS ANGELES

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Dirty Chai Latte$7.50
Chai Tea Latte with added Double Shots of Espresso.
More about COFFEE MEMES

