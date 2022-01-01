Chicken sandwiches in Silver Lake
Silver Lake restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
All Day Baby
3200 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.50
Fried chicken breast, salt & pepper mayo, pimento cheese, green tomato, potato bun, side of B&B pickles
Jewel
654 N Hoover St, Los Angeles
|Buffalo "Chicken" Sandwich (gfo)
|$16.00
Slightly spicy Fried "chicken" yuba (tofu skin) with a Korean spice dredge, house-made buffalo sauce, curtido cabbage relish, and horseradish-herb mayo, served on a toasted focaccia bun. Choice of tater tots or slaw. Contains Gluten.