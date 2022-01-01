Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate cake in Silver Lake

Go
Silver Lake restaurants
Toast

Silver Lake restaurants that serve chocolate cake

Item pic

 

Botanica Restaurant & Market

1620 Silver Lake Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (3342 reviews)
Takeout
Dark Chocolate Olive Oil Cake$12.00
(V) Dark Chocolate Cake with Rose-Coconut Ganache!
More about Botanica Restaurant & Market
Item pic

 

El Cochinito

3508 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (1650 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Cake$8.00
More about El Cochinito

Browse other tasty dishes in Silver Lake

Chocolate Croissants

Muffins

Nachos

Avocado Toast

Chicken Sandwiches

Chai Lattes

Curry

Lox

Map

More near Silver Lake to explore

Fairfax

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

East Hollywood

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Century City

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

University Park

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Arts District

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Atwater Village

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Palms

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Harvard Heights

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

West Adams

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (68 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (698 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (191 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (865 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (102 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (410 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (271 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston