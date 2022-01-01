Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate chip cookies in Silver Lake

Silver Lake restaurants
Silver Lake restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies

Item pic

 

LAMILL - Silverlake

1636 Silver Lake Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.75
Crispy and chewy cookie with Weiss Altara Chocolate 63%
More about LAMILL - Silverlake
Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie image

FRENCH FRIES

All Day Baby

3200 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.6 (78 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.25
Everyone's favorite chewy chocolate chip cookie with game-changing brown butter. Available daily 'til sold out.
More about All Day Baby
Item pic

 

33 Taps

3725 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Skillet Chocolate Chip Cookie$10.00
house made chocolate chip cookie, served warm, with vanilla ice cream, and chocolate drizzle
More about 33 Taps

