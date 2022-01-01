Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chocolate croissants in
Silver Lake
/
Los Angeles
/
Silver Lake
/
Chocolate Croissants
Silver Lake restaurants that serve chocolate croissants
LAMILL - Silverlake
1636 Silver Lake Blvd, Los Angeles
No reviews yet
Chocolate Almond Croissant
$6.00
More about LAMILL - Silverlake
COFFEE MEMES
1523 GRIFFITH PARK BLVD, LOS ANGELES
No reviews yet
Almond Chocolate Croissant
$7.00
More about COFFEE MEMES
Browse other tasty dishes in Silver Lake
Chicken Sandwiches
Chopped Salad
Chicken Salad
Lox
Cookies
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Pork Belly
Muffins
More near Silver Lake to explore
Fairfax
Avg 4.4
(28 restaurants)
East Hollywood
Avg 4.6
(15 restaurants)
Century City
Avg 4.1
(10 restaurants)
University Park
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Arts District
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Atwater Village
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Palms
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
Harvard Heights
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
West Adams
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(65 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(59 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(683 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Visalia
Avg 4.3
(31 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(119 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(186 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(850 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(99 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(402 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(264 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston