Croissants in
Silver Lake
/
Los Angeles
/
Silver Lake
/
Croissants
Silver Lake restaurants that serve croissants
COFFEE MEMES
1523 GRIFFITH PARK BLVD, LOS ANGELES
No reviews yet
Jalapeño & CC Croissant
$6.50
Croissant
$5.50
More about COFFEE MEMES
Browse other tasty dishes in Silver Lake
Chili
Tacos
Chicken Sandwiches
Cookies
Lox
Cappuccino
Burritos
More near Silver Lake to explore
Fairfax
Avg 4.4
(22 restaurants)
East Hollywood
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Arts District
Avg 4.7
(6 restaurants)
Atwater Village
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Century City
Avg 4.1
(5 restaurants)
University Park
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Palms
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
West Adams
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
Harvard Heights
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Oxnard
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.3
(32 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(29 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.4
(444 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Visalia
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(90 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.5
(117 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(538 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(64 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(215 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(183 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston