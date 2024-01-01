Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish and chips in Silver Lake

Silver Lake restaurants
Toast

Silver Lake restaurants that serve fish and chips

The Black Cat

3909 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fish & Chips$24.00
beer battered local rock cod, fries, tartare sauce, grilled lemon, persillade
More about The Black Cat
33 Taps

3725 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fish 'n' Chips$18.99
beer battered alaskan cod, coleslaw, tartar sauce, with fries
More about 33 Taps

