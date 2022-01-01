Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French fries in Silver Lake

Go
Silver Lake restaurants
Toast

Silver Lake restaurants that serve french fries

Banner pic

 

LAMILL - Silverlake

1636 Silver Lake Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Fries$5.00
More about LAMILL - Silverlake
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

All Day Baby

3200 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.6 (78 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
French Fries w/ Aioli$5.00
French Fries w/ Aioli$5.00
More about All Day Baby

Browse other tasty dishes in Silver Lake

Salmon

Chicken Tenders

Curry

Chocolate Croissants

Cappuccino

Burritos

Chopped Salad

Pork Belly

Map

More near Silver Lake to explore

Fairfax

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

East Hollywood

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Century City

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

University Park

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Arts District

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Atwater Village

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Palms

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Harvard Heights

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

West Adams

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (68 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (703 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (191 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (869 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (102 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (413 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (273 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston