UCLA restaurants you'll love

Junbi
10967 Weyburn Ave, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Spam And Egg**
|$3.25
Japanese rice ball filled with spam & egg. Drizzled with a teriyaki glaze all wrapped in seaweed
|Salmon**
|$3.25
Japanese rice ball filled with wild salmon & house spicy sesame mayo all wrapped in seaweed
|Cold Jasmine Tea w/ Milk**
|$4.75
Loose leaf Jasmine tea + Fresh dairy
Umami Burger
10975 Weyburn Ave., Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Impossible Truffle Burger
|$13.50
4oz Impossible patty, truffle aioli, truffle fondue, truffle glaze
|Onion Rings
|$4.50
Tempura battered onion rings served with your choice of one sauce.
|Mac N Cheese
|$4.00
Cheese sauce, parmesan, sam's spice