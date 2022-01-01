Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

UCLA restaurants you'll love

UCLA restaurants
UCLA's top cuisines

American
Coffee & tea
Burgers
Must-try UCLA restaurants

Junbi image

 

Junbi

10967 Weyburn Ave, Los Angeles

Takeout
Popular items
Spam And Egg**$3.25
Japanese rice ball filled with spam & egg. Drizzled with a teriyaki glaze all wrapped in seaweed
Salmon**$3.25
Japanese rice ball filled with wild salmon & house spicy sesame mayo all wrapped in seaweed
Cold Jasmine Tea w/ Milk**$4.75
Loose leaf Jasmine tea + Fresh dairy
More about Junbi
Umami Burger image

 

Umami Burger

10975 Weyburn Ave., Los Angeles

Takeout
Popular items
Impossible Truffle Burger$13.50
4oz Impossible patty, truffle aioli, truffle fondue, truffle glaze
Onion Rings$4.50
Tempura battered onion rings served with your choice of one sauce.
Mac N Cheese$4.00
Cheese sauce, parmesan, sam's spice
More about Umami Burger
Le Pain Quotidien image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Le Pain Quotidien

1122 South Gayley Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (1008 reviews)
More about Le Pain Quotidien

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in UCLA

Salmon

