Burritos in University Park
University Park restaurants that serve burritos
More about Nature's Brew
SANDWICHES
Nature's Brew
2316 S Union Ave, Los Angeles
|Breakfast Burrito
|$11.00
Two Fried Eggs, Pork Chorizo with Ground Beef, Oven-Roasted House Potatoes, Black Bean Aioli, served with Organic Mixed Greens with Sweet Chili Balsamic Dressing
More about City Tacos
City Tacos
835 W Jefferson Blvd, Suite 1735, LOS ANGELES
|CALI MUNCH BURRITO
|$9.85
Flour tortilla Burrito Wrap with Mozzarella Cheese, Pinto Beans, Pico de gallo, Guacamole, serrano chilis, french fries & chipotle aioli.
With Choice of Protein
-Veggies
-Carne Asada
-Carnitas
-Pollo Asado
-Spicy Shrimp