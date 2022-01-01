Burritos in University Park

University Park restaurants that serve burritos

Nature's Brew

2316 S Union Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.2 (1746 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Burrito$11.00
Two Fried Eggs, Pork Chorizo with Ground Beef, Oven-Roasted House Potatoes, Black Bean Aioli, served with Organic Mixed Greens with Sweet Chili Balsamic Dressing
More about Nature's Brew
City Tacos

835 W Jefferson Blvd, Suite 1735, LOS ANGELES

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CALI MUNCH BURRITO$9.85
Flour tortilla Burrito Wrap with Mozzarella Cheese, Pinto Beans, Pico de gallo, Guacamole, serrano chilis, french fries & chipotle aioli.
With Choice of Protein
-Veggies
-Carne Asada
-Carnitas
-Pollo Asado
-Spicy Shrimp
More about City Tacos
