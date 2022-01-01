Pork belly in
University Park
/
Los Angeles
/
University Park
/
Pork Belly
University Park restaurants that serve pork belly
KOBUNGA
929 W. Jefferson Blvd., Suite 1610, Los Angeles
No reviews yet
The Kobunga (Pork Belly)
$11.95
Tender Roasted Pork Belly with a Burnt Sugar Crust, Cucumber Kimchi Pickles and Honey Soy Carrots
More about KOBUNGA
Burritos
