Westchester restaurants you'll love

More about Cafè Solar
Cafè Solar
6224 west manchester blvd, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$15.00
|Breakfast Burrito
|$16.00
|French Fries
|$7.50
More about GO by Citizens
GO by Citizens
9801 Airport Blvd, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Itoen Green Tea
|$4.00
No sugar, no artificial coloring
|King Salmon & Yuzu Krispy Rice
|$7.00
Salmon Yuzu, Grilled Sushi Rice, topped with Serrano (2 pieces)
|Truffle Burger
|$10.50
4oz smash patty, truffle aioli, truffle fondue, truffle glaze
More about Noodle World Jr.
SALADS • RAMEN • NOODLES
Noodle World Jr.
8636 S Sepulveda Blvd, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|2. CHICKEN NOODLES
|$9.99
Sliced steamed chicken, fried garlic, green onions, cilantro, beansprouts, egg noodles in chicken broth.
|21. PAD SEE YOU
|$10.59
Chicken, rice noodles, eggs, chinese broccoli, so sauce.
|4. COMBO PHO
|$10.29
Thin rare steak slices, well done flank, beef balls, white onions, green onions, cilantro, rice stick noodles in beef broth. Gluten friendly.
More about Skinny Dave's
Skinny Dave's
6208 w 87th st, los angeles
|Popular items
|Cold Cuts Banh Mi
|$12.00
house-made vietnamese ham, cured pork sausage, jambon, head cheese
|Grilled Chicken Banh Mi
|$10.00
herbed grilled chicken, fish sauce, hoisin, lime
|Chinese Chicken Salad
|$12.00
poached chicken, lettuce, carrots, almonds, fried noodles, mandarin oranges, sesame dressing