Westchester restaurants you'll love

Westchester's top cuisines

American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Salad
Salad
Thai
Takeout box
Chinese
Must-try Westchester restaurants

Cafè Solar image

 

Cafè Solar

6224 west manchester blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Breakfast Sandwich$15.00
Breakfast Burrito$16.00
French Fries$7.50
More about Cafè Solar
GO by Citizens image

 

GO by Citizens

9801 Airport Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Itoen Green Tea$4.00
No sugar, no artificial coloring
King Salmon & Yuzu Krispy Rice$7.00
Salmon Yuzu, Grilled Sushi Rice, topped with Serrano (2 pieces)
Truffle Burger$10.50
4oz smash patty, truffle aioli, truffle fondue, truffle glaze
More about GO by Citizens
Noodle World Jr. image

SALADS • RAMEN • NOODLES

Noodle World Jr.

8636 S Sepulveda Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (1134 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
2. CHICKEN NOODLES$9.99
Sliced steamed chicken, fried garlic, green onions, cilantro, beansprouts, egg noodles in chicken broth.
21. PAD SEE YOU$10.59
Chicken, rice noodles, eggs, chinese broccoli, so sauce.
4. COMBO PHO$10.29
Thin rare steak slices, well done flank, beef balls, white onions, green onions, cilantro, rice stick noodles in beef broth. Gluten friendly.
More about Noodle World Jr.
Skinny Dave's image

 

Skinny Dave's

6208 w 87th st, los angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cold Cuts Banh Mi$12.00
house-made vietnamese ham, cured pork sausage, jambon, head cheese
Grilled Chicken Banh Mi$10.00
herbed grilled chicken, fish sauce, hoisin, lime
Chinese Chicken Salad$12.00
poached chicken, lettuce, carrots, almonds, fried noodles, mandarin oranges, sesame dressing
More about Skinny Dave's
Kabuki image

 

Kabuki

6081 Center Drive #203, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Edamame$4.95
More about Kabuki

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Westchester

Gyoza

Pho

