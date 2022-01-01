Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cookies in
Westlake
/
Los Angeles
/
Westlake
/
Cookies
Westlake restaurants that serve cookies
SANDWICHES
Cafe Tropical
2900 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles
Avg 4.3
(1206 reviews)
Tropical Oatmeal Cookie
$3.75
Chocolate Chip Cookie 🍪
$3.75
Plantain Chip Cookie
$3.75
More about Cafe Tropical
Members
7627 West Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles
No reviews yet
Signature Members' Cookie
$26.66
More about Members
More near Westlake to explore
Downtown
Avg 4.3
(74 restaurants)
Hollywood
Avg 4.4
(47 restaurants)
Echo Park
Avg 4.8
(10 restaurants)
Arts District
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Atwater Village
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Harvard Heights
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Hancock Park
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Larchmont
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
West Adams
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(65 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(59 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(683 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Visalia
Avg 4.3
(31 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(274 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(99 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(264 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(184 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(832 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston