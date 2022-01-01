Westwood restaurants you'll love

Westwood restaurants
Toast

Westwood's top cuisines

Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
French
Juice & Smoothies
Middle Eastern
Must-try Westwood restaurants

Violet Bistro image

 

Violet Bistro

1121 Glendon Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 5 (1292 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
French Onion Soup$16.00
hearty mushroom broth, rye croutons, ossau-iraty cheese
Mizou's Simple Salad$20.00
garden greens and herbs, pistachio, red wine vinaigrette, ossau-iraty cheese
Pan Roasted Salmon$49.00
green lentils, mirepoix and greens
Earthbar image

SMOOTHIES

Earthbar

10960 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 3.2 (11 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Muscle Up$9.95
27g protein. Banana, almond butter, almond milk, Earthfusion protein, L-glutamine.
Blueberry Bliss$9.95
23g protein. Blueberry, banana, almond butter, hemp milk, Earthfusion protein.
Almond Butter Acai Bowl$12.95
Acai, almond butter, blueberry, banana, almond milk.
Hank's Cafe image

 

Hank's Cafe

10203 Santa Monica Blvd, LA

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Breakfast Burrito$9.95
Hanks Parfait$7.99
Urth Salad$9.95
Toranj image

CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Toranj

10861 Linbrook Drive, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (640 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tahdig 2$15.00
Persian Eggplant (Vegetarian)$13.00
Tahdig 1$14.00
