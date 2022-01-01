Westwood restaurants you'll love
Violet Bistro
1121 Glendon Ave, Los Angeles
|French Onion Soup
|$16.00
hearty mushroom broth, rye croutons, ossau-iraty cheese
|Mizou's Simple Salad
|$20.00
garden greens and herbs, pistachio, red wine vinaigrette, ossau-iraty cheese
|Pan Roasted Salmon
|$49.00
green lentils, mirepoix and greens
SMOOTHIES
Earthbar
10960 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles
|Muscle Up
|$9.95
27g protein. Banana, almond butter, almond milk, Earthfusion protein, L-glutamine.
|Blueberry Bliss
|$9.95
23g protein. Blueberry, banana, almond butter, hemp milk, Earthfusion protein.
|Almond Butter Acai Bowl
|$12.95
Acai, almond butter, blueberry, banana, almond milk.
Hank's Cafe
10203 Santa Monica Blvd, LA
|Breakfast Burrito
|$9.95
|Hanks Parfait
|$7.99
|Urth Salad
|$9.95