Windsor Square restaurants you'll love

Windsor Square restaurants
Windsor Square's top cuisines

Italian
Hummus
Mediterranean
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Greek
Must-try Windsor Square restaurants

Vernetti image

FRENCH FRIES

Vernetti

225 North Larchmont Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (2478 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CHOCOLATE BUDINO$7.00
Rich, dark chocolate pudding, with vanilla whipped cream.
BABY ARUGULA$14.00
Shaved parmigiano, pine nuts, lemon, olive oil.
SPAGHETTI CON LIMONE GRIGLIATO$24.00
Preserved, grilled meyer lemon, celery leaves, calabrian chili, parsely.
Le Petit Greek image

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN

Le Petit Greek

127 N.Larchmont blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4 (837 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Kotopoulo ZORBA$28.00
Oven roasted chicken breast with lemon, dill in a Moschofilero wine sauce. Served with lemon potatoes & mixed vegetables
Tzatziki with Pita$12.00
yogurt & cucumber served with pita bread
Solomos Psitos$33.00
Organic Scottish Salmon lightly brushed with olive oil & lemon then grilled to perfection. Served with mixed vegetables and lemon potatoes.
Louise's Trattoria image

PIZZA

Louise's Trattoria & Vegan ~ Ciao Verde Italia

232 N Larchmont, Los Angeles

Avg 3.5 (308 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Ciao - Caesar - V$15.00
Romaine hearts, Parmigiano, crostini, Caesar dressing, lemon zest
Fettuccine Alfredo$17.99
Fresh fettuccine pasta, cream, butter, Parmigiano-Reggiano
Ciao - Edamame & Tofu Ravioli -V$18.00
Ravioli with blistered baby tomato bruschetta, parmigiano
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

123 N Larchmont Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (613 reviews)
Takeout
