Windsor Square restaurants you'll love

FRENCH FRIES
Vernetti
225 North Larchmont Blvd, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|CHOCOLATE BUDINO
|$7.00
Rich, dark chocolate pudding, with vanilla whipped cream.
|BABY ARUGULA
|$14.00
Shaved parmigiano, pine nuts, lemon, olive oil.
|SPAGHETTI CON LIMONE GRIGLIATO
|$24.00
Preserved, grilled meyer lemon, celery leaves, calabrian chili, parsely.
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN
Le Petit Greek
127 N.Larchmont blvd, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Kotopoulo ZORBA
|$28.00
Oven roasted chicken breast with lemon, dill in a Moschofilero wine sauce. Served with lemon potatoes & mixed vegetables
|Tzatziki with Pita
|$12.00
yogurt & cucumber served with pita bread
|Solomos Psitos
|$33.00
Organic Scottish Salmon lightly brushed with olive oil & lemon then grilled to perfection. Served with mixed vegetables and lemon potatoes.
PIZZA
Louise's Trattoria & Vegan ~ Ciao Verde Italia
232 N Larchmont, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Ciao - Caesar - V
|$15.00
Romaine hearts, Parmigiano, crostini, Caesar dressing, lemon zest
|Fettuccine Alfredo
|$17.99
Fresh fettuccine pasta, cream, butter, Parmigiano-Reggiano
|Ciao - Edamame & Tofu Ravioli -V
|$18.00
Ravioli with blistered baby tomato bruschetta, parmigiano