Mediterranean salad in Windsor Square

Windsor Square restaurants
Windsor Square restaurants that serve mediterranean salad

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN

Le Petit Greek

127 N.Larchmont blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4 (837 reviews)
Takeout
Mediterranean Salad$22.00
grilled tender chicken breast, mixed greens , tomato, feta
More about Le Petit Greek
PIZZA

Louise's Trattoria - - 232 N Larchmont Village, Los Angeles - 323-962-9510

232 N Larchmont, Los Angeles

Avg 3.5 (308 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mediterranean Salad$16.99
Fresh romaine hearts, feta, red onions, kalamata olives, cucumber & tomatoes in our homemade balsamic vinaigrette
More about Louise's Trattoria - - 232 N Larchmont Village, Los Angeles - 323-962-9510

