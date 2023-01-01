Mediterranean salad in Windsor Square
Windsor Square restaurants that serve mediterranean salad
More about Le Petit Greek
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN
Le Petit Greek
127 N.Larchmont blvd, Los Angeles
|Mediterranean Salad
|$22.00
grilled tender chicken breast, mixed greens , tomato, feta
More about Louise's Trattoria - - 232 N Larchmont Village, Los Angeles - 323-962-9510
PIZZA
Louise's Trattoria - - 232 N Larchmont Village, Los Angeles - 323-962-9510
232 N Larchmont, Los Angeles
|Mediterranean Salad
|$16.99
Fresh romaine hearts, feta, red onions, kalamata olives, cucumber & tomatoes in our homemade balsamic vinaigrette