Los Antojitos
Come in and enjoy!
8364 Caratoke Hwy
Location
8364 Caratoke Hwy
Powells Point NC
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Simply Southern Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!
The Blue Point
Come in and enjoy!
NC Coast Grill and Bar
New waterfront restaurant in the heart of Duck, North Carolina, owned and operated by Outer Banks' local Chef Wes Stepp of Red Sky Cafe, Tastefully Fit, Red Sky Cafe Catering, and now NC Coast Grill & Bar!
Eventide
sip . savor . sunset