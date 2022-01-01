Go
Los Arcos Steak & Lobster

For four decades, Los Arcos has built a reputation as a friendly watering hole in the Elephant Butte Recreation Area and a favorite stop between El Paso and Albuquerque. You’ll find great food and attentive service in a warm, comfortable atmosphere. Legendary menu selections include our own high-grade, hand-cut steaks, prime rib, lobster, fresh seafood, and chicken. We offer an extensive wine list, and you can also enjoy our comfortable bar with outdoor patio. We have ample parking and banquet room.

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

1400 N Date St • $$$

Avg 4.2 (1231 reviews)

Popular Items

Cheeseburger$14.95
G. Chile Cheeseburger$14.95
Soup of the Day$5.50
Mud Pie$8.00
Small Sirloin$26.95
Prime Rib Sandwich$16.95
Childs Chicken Tender Dinner$6.95
Calamari$11.95
Baked Potato$4.50
Mushroom/Swiss Prime Rib Sandwich$16.95
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Seating
Reservations
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1400 N Date St

Truth Or Consequences NM

Sunday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
