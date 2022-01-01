Los Banos restaurants you'll love
Los Banos's top cuisines
Must-try Los Banos restaurants
More about ESPANA'S SOUTHWEST BAR & GRILL
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
ESPANA'S SOUTHWEST BAR & GRILL
1460 E Pacheco Blvd, Los Banos
|Popular items
|Enchilada California
|$0.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of shredded chicken, beef or jack cheese and topped with enchilada sauce, shredded lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and a mild rojo sauce. Served with refried beans and Spanish rice.
|Enchilada
|$0.00
Corn tortilla stuffed with your choice of shredded beef, chicken or jack cheese, topped with enchilada sauce and jack cheese. Served with refried beans and Spanish rice.
|Tortilla Chips & Chile Salsa
|$4.00
Made fresh daily, crisp stone ground white corn tortillas chips, golden fried and served with our house made Chile salsa. 6 oz. corn chips and 4 oz. salsa. Larger quantities under the bulk section.