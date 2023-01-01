Chicken salad in Los Banos
Los Banos restaurants that serve chicken salad
Noodles Pho U - 435 W Pacheco Blvd
435 W Pacheco Blvd, Los Banos
|Chicken Salad
|$9.95
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
ESPANA'S SOUTHWEST BAR & GRILL
1460 E Pacheco Blvd, Los Banos
|Chicken Breast & Salad
|$20.00
|Chicken Cobb Salad
|$18.00
Fire-grilled chicken breast, crispy bacon, organic romaine, grape tomatoes, red onions, avocado, smoked blue cheese crumbles, tossed in avocado ranch dressing
|Chinese Chicken Salad
|$17.00
Crispy chicken tenders, organic baby romaine, toasted almonds, rice noodles, mandarin oranges, sliced red onions, sesame seeds, tossed in a sesame-ginger dressing.