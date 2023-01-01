Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Katsu in
Los Banos
/
Los Banos
/
Katsu
Los Banos restaurants that serve katsu
Noodles Pho U - 435 W Pacheco Blvd
435 W Pacheco Blvd, Los Banos
No reviews yet
Pork Katsu
$15.95
More about Noodles Pho U - 435 W Pacheco Blvd
Sugoi Sushi - 1245 E Pacheco Blvd
1245 E Pacheco Blvd, Los Banos
No reviews yet
Ch Katsu
$14.95
Kids Ch Katsu
$8.95
More about Sugoi Sushi - 1245 E Pacheco Blvd
Turlock
