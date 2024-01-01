Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobsters in Los Banos

Go
Los Banos restaurants
Toast

Los Banos restaurants that serve lobsters

Consumer pic

 

Sugoi Sushi - 1245 E Pacheco Blvd

1245 E Pacheco Blvd, Los Banos

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popcorn Lobster$16.95
More about Sugoi Sushi - 1245 E Pacheco Blvd
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

ESPANA'S SOUTHWEST BAR & GRILL

1460 E Pacheco Blvd, Los Banos

Avg 4.3 (1679 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
O-Dbl Caribbean Lobster Tail$59.00
Two succulent 8 oz. broiled Caribbean lobster tails | Drawn butter | lemon | served with roasted garlic & Vidalia onion mashed potatoes | vegetable | ciabatta bread
O-1-Single Caribbean Lobster Tail$38.00
Succulent 8 oz. broiled Caribbean lobster tail fluffed on shell, served with drawn butter and lemon, roasted garlic and Vidalia onion mashed potatoes, vegetables and ciabatta bread.
More about ESPANA'S SOUTHWEST BAR & GRILL

Browse other tasty dishes in Los Banos

Salmon

Chicken Salad

Shrimp Rolls

Cobb Salad

Map

More near Los Banos to explore

Salinas

Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)

Gilroy

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Turlock

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Turlock

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Hollister

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Aptos

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Morgan Hill

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Ceres

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Seaside

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Salinas

Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (259 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4 (68 restaurants)

Fresno

Avg 4.4 (110 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (576 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (571 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1151 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (705 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (752 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston