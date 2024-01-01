Salmon in Los Banos
Los Banos restaurants that serve salmon
Sugoi Sushi - 1245 E Pacheco Blvd
1245 E Pacheco Blvd, Los Banos
|Salmon Pizza
|$19.95
ESPANA'S SOUTHWEST BAR & GRILL
1460 E Pacheco Blvd, Los Banos
|Herb-Grilled Salmon
|$26.00
Fresh, wild caught 8 oz. center cut fire-grilled salmon filet, lightly seasoned and basted with lemon dill citrus butter, served with lemon and tartar sauce, roasted garlic and Vidalia onion mashed potatoes, vegetables and ciabatta bread.
|Baja Salmon Tacos
|$0.00
Fresh grilled Salmon wrapped in a soft white corn tortilla, filled with cabbage, onion and cilantro and tomatillo-cilantro sauce. Served with charro beans and Spanish rice.
|Baja Salmon
|$26.00
Baja seasoned, fresh, wild caught center cut 8 oz. salmon filet, fire-grilled blackened style | guacamole | refried beans & Spanish rice | tortillas | lemon & tartar.