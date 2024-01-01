Salmon in Los Banos

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sugoi Sushi - 1245 E Pacheco Blvd

1245 E Pacheco Blvd, Los Banos

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Salmon Pizza$19.95
More about Sugoi Sushi - 1245 E Pacheco Blvd
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

ESPANA'S SOUTHWEST BAR & GRILL

1460 E Pacheco Blvd, Los Banos

Avg 4.3 (1679 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Herb-Grilled Salmon$26.00
Fresh, wild caught 8 oz. center cut fire-grilled salmon filet, lightly seasoned and basted with lemon dill citrus butter, served with lemon and tartar sauce, roasted garlic and Vidalia onion mashed potatoes, vegetables and ciabatta bread.
Baja Salmon Tacos$0.00
Fresh grilled Salmon wrapped in a soft white corn tortilla, filled with cabbage, onion and cilantro and tomatillo-cilantro sauce. Served with charro beans and Spanish rice.
Baja Salmon$26.00
Baja seasoned, fresh, wild caught center cut 8 oz. salmon filet, fire-grilled blackened style | guacamole | refried beans & Spanish rice | tortillas | lemon & tartar.
More about ESPANA'S SOUTHWEST BAR & GRILL

