Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Shrimp rolls in
Los Banos
/
Los Banos
/
Shrimp Rolls
Los Banos restaurants that serve shrimp rolls
Noodles Pho U - 435 W Pacheco Blvd
435 W Pacheco Blvd, Los Banos
No reviews yet
Fresh Shrimp Roll
$7.95
More about Noodles Pho U - 435 W Pacheco Blvd
Sugoi Sushi - 1245 E Pacheco Blvd
1245 E Pacheco Blvd, Los Banos
No reviews yet
Shrimp Roll
$7.95
More about Sugoi Sushi - 1245 E Pacheco Blvd
Browse other tasty dishes in Los Banos
Cobb Salad
Chicken Salad
Salmon
More near Los Banos to explore
Salinas
Avg 4.6
(32 restaurants)
Gilroy
Avg 4.3
(18 restaurants)
Turlock
Avg 4.1
(15 restaurants)
Turlock
Avg 4.1
(15 restaurants)
Hollister
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Aptos
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Morgan Hill
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Ceres
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Seaside
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Salinas
Avg 4.6
(32 restaurants)
Modesto
Avg 4.3
(47 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(257 restaurants)
Santa Cruz
Avg 4
(67 restaurants)
Fresno
Avg 4.4
(109 restaurants)
Stockton
Avg 4.3
(40 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(575 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(567 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(1152 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(58 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(704 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(751 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston