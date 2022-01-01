Adalberto's
Come in and enjoy!
3605 W Chandler Blvd • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3605 W Chandler Blvd
Chandler AZ
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
Gas•tro•pub [gas-troh-pubb] A public house that serves high quality food, beer and cocktails without pretension. Thirsty Lion’s culinary commitment is to provide an eclectic variety of globally inspired cuisines with an emphasis on local ingredients, bold flavors and scratch recipes.
Pasta 78 - HQ
Come in and enjoy!
Some Burros
Come in and enjoy!
Wildflower
Come in and enjoy!